Zoned Properties' CEO, Bryan McLaren, to Join Cannabis Real Estate Panel at CannaVest West Investor Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoned Properties®, Inc. (OTCQX: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for property acquisitions and revenue growth, today announced Zoned Properties' CEO, Bryan McLaren, has accepted an invitation to speak on a cannabis real estate panel at the upcoming CannaVest West Investor Summit in San Jose, California.

The event will take place concurrently with the NCIA Cannabis Business Summit and Expo at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center at 3:45 PM on July 23, 2019. The panel, "Cannabis Real Estate: What You Should Know Before Buying, Selling or Leasing Property for Cannabis & Hemp Use" will focus on forecasts of the industrial, agricultural, and retail real estate required to support the growing cannabis and hemp industries, and what real estate owners, financing sources, and others operating, or planning to operate, in this highly regulated space need to know.

Investors and industry operators interested in learning more about Zoned Properties are encouraged to email Investors@zonedproperties.com or Clients@zonedproperties.com.

About CannaVest West Event:

The CannaVest West event runs concurrently with the annual Cannabis Business Summit and Expo. CannaVest is the only official industry-sponsored trade association investment forum for single and multi-family offices, institutional investors, and cannabis companies looking to showcase their products/services, and investment funds exploring options to raise capital will convene. This year's event will attract approximately 10,000 cannabis professionals, two dynamic keynote presentations, 150+ presenters across all segments in the industry, a celebrity guest appearance by a leading industry advocate and 400+ industry-leading exhibitors representing the entire cannabis ecosystem. CannaVest West has been created specifically with the needs of the sophisticated, established, and accredited investors in mind. The two-day program will provide an in-depth look into the emerging cannabis industry and show attendees how to evaluate and achieve investment returns uncorrelated with the equity markets. CannaVest West will occur on July 22-23, 2019 in San Jose at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for real estate acquisitions and revenue growth. We intend to pioneer sustainable development for emerging industries, including the regulated cannabis industry. We are an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. We focus on investing capital to acquire and develop commercial properties to be leased on a triple-net basis, and engaging clients that face zoning, permitting, development, and operational challenges. We provide development strategies and advisory services that could potentially have a major impact on cash flow and property value. We do not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the "CSA").

