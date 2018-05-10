Zoned Properties Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Increases in Operating Income and Cash Generated by Operations Facilitate Shift to New Lease Structure and Acceleration of Strategic Advisory Services Business

Zoned Properties, Inc.

08:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to identify, develop and lease sophisticated, safe and sustainable properties in emerging industries, including the licensed medical marijuana industry, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018.

Letter to Shareholders

Management today published a shareholder letter, designed to further elaborate on the Company's strategy and recent progress. Interested parties may view this letter here.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

  • Revenue decreased 1% to $533,000, compared to $540,000 for the first quarter of 2017, reflecting a decrease in third party revenue due to the sale of a building in Tempe, AZ in March 2017, partially offset by an increase in rent revenues.
  • Operating expenses decreased 6% to $382,000, down from $406,000 for the first quarter of 2017.
  • Income from operations increased 13% to $151,000, up from $134,000 for the first quarter of 2017.
  • Net income was $123,000, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to $134,000, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, excluding a one-time gain of approximately $832,000 on the sale of a property in Tempe, Arizona, for the first quarter of 2017.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $202,000 for the first three months of 2018 compared to $13,000 for the first three months of 2017.
  • As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash of $917,000, compared to $824,000 as of December 31, 2017.

"Our first quarter financial results met expectations from the performance of our business model prior to May 1, 2018 which consisted of a single revenue stream comprised of fixed lease payments with fixed annual escalators," commented Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Zoned Properties. "The continued profitability, strong cash generation and improved operating income helped set the stage for a pivot to a new and exciting business model, one which we believe will enable the Company to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

"Moving forward, we are expanding our business model to include a more robust fee structure for advisory services, while maintaining the stability of our lease model," added McLaren. "As announced earlier this month, we are transitioning our business strategy to better position Zoned Properties to benefit from the growth of the medical marijuana industry by aligning our interests with our tenants and clients. We have added a second, contracted revenue stream with greater upside potential compared to our previous fixed lease payments and have introduced a new model for future client engagements. Most importantly, this new lease structure and business model lifts the ceiling on revenue growth and enables us to grow our top line more rapidly in tandem with our clients and more in line with the growth of the industry as a whole," continued McLaren. "In connection with the new business model, the Company will write off its deferred rent receivable, resulting in a one-time, non-operational charge of approximately $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. In addition, due to a decrease in collections of base rent of approximately $600,000, partially offset by lower operating expenses of $50,000 to $75,000, the company expects to report some net losses for the remainder of 2018. With respect to cash flow from operations, we expect the impact to be minimal."

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to identify, develop, and lease sophisticated, safe, and sustainable properties in emerging industries, including the licensed medical marijuana industry. Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the Forbes Real Estate Council, and the U.S. Green Building Council. The Company focuses on the strategic development of commercial properties that face unique zoning challenges; identifying solutions that could potentially have a major impact on cash flow and property value. Zoned Properties targets commercial properties that can be acquired and re-zoned or permitted for specific purposes. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substances Act.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Tables Follow

Zoned Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets







As of

As of






 March 31,


 December 31,







2018

2017






 (Unaudited)



 ASSETS






 Cash




$      917,173

$       824,240

 Rental properties, net


7,217,432

7,170,322

 Deferred rent receivable - related parties


1,853,539

1,708,734

 Note receivable - related party


137,151

182,365

 Prepaid expenses and other current assets


109,732

127,902

 Property and equipment, net


34,000

35,768

 Security deposits



2,890

2,890









 Total Assets



$ 10,271,917

$  10,052,221









 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














 LIABILITIES:







 Convertible notes payable - related parties


$   2,020,000

$    2,020,000

 Accounts payable 



10,568

8,896

 Accrued expenses



42,229

48,468

 Accrued expenses - related parties


33,900

33,600

 Deferred revenues



53,500

28,750

 Security deposits payable - related parties


71,800

71,800

 Security deposits payable


5,864

5,864









 Total Liabilities



2,237,861

2,217,378









 Commitments and Contingencies














 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:






Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 ($1.00 per share liquidation preference)  


2,000

2,000

Common stock: $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,416,552 and 17,345,497 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively


17,417

17,345

Additional paid-in capital

20,707,014

20,630,649

Accumulated deficit

(12,692,375)

(12,815,151)









 Total Stockholders' Equity


8,034,056

7,834,843









 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 10,271,917

$  10,052,221

Zoned Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations





 For the Three Months Ended





 March 31,





2018

2017







 REVENUES:






 Rental revenues


$              12,187

$       50,073

 Rental revenues - related parties


521,074

490,194








 Total revenues


533,261

540,267







 OPERATING EXPENSES:






 Compensation and benefits


159,459

218,293

 Professional fees


71,625

38,478

 General and administrative expenses


39,865

45,374

 Depreciation and amortization


63,419

58,680

 Property operating expenses


25,292

21,273

 Real estate taxes


22,254

24,076








 Total operating expenses


381,914

406,174







 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


151,347

134,093







 OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME:





    Interest expenses


-

(41,039)

    Interest expenses - related parties


(30,300)

(36,443)

    Gain on sale of property and equipment


-

831,753

    Interest income


1,729

303








 Total other (expenses) income, net


(28,571)

754,574







 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


122,776

888,667







 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


-

-







 NET INCOME


$            122,776

$     888,667







 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:






 Basic


$                  0.01

$           0.05

 Diluted


$                  0.01

$           0.05







 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:






 Basic


17,396,078

17,267,943

 Diluted


17,806,724

18,460,567

Zoned Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



 For the Three Months Ended



March 31,


2018

2017





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income

$   122,776

$   888,667

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization expense

63,419

58,680

Stock-based compensation

68,559

144,550

Stock option expense

7,878

(17,724)

Gain from sale of property and equipment

-

(831,753)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:



  Deferred rent receivable - related parties

(144,805)

(179,968)

Real estate tax escrow

-

39,487

Note receivable

45,214

(58,258)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

18,170

19,036

Security deposits

-

2,584

Accounts payable

1,672

(72,571)

Accrued expenses

(6,239)

2,332

Accrued expenses  - related parties

300

36,443

Deferred revenues

24,750

(250)

Security deposits payable

-

(18,600)





NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

201,694

12,655





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Acquisition of buildings and improvements

(108,761)

(148,596)

Cash received from sale of property and equipment

-

1,984,188

Acquisition of property and equipment

-

(2,586)





NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(108,761)

1,833,006





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from convertible debt - related parties

-

2,020,000

Repayment of mortgage payable

-

(2,100,000)





NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

-

(80,000)





NET INCREASE IN CASH

92,933

1,765,661





CASH, beginning of period

824,240

366,024





CASH, end of period

$  917,173

$ 2,131,685





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION



Interest paid

$    30,000

$    41,040





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Common stock issued for accrued settlement payable

$             -

$    21,875

 

SOURCE Zoned Properties, Inc.

SOURCE Zoned Properties, Inc.

