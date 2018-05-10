Zoned Properties Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Management today published a shareholder letter, designed to further elaborate on the Company's strategy and recent progress. Interested parties may view this letter here.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenue decreased 1% to $533,000 , compared to $540,000 for the first quarter of 2017, reflecting a decrease in third party revenue due to the sale of a building in Tempe, AZ in March 2017 , partially offset by an increase in rent revenues.

, compared to for the first quarter of 2017, reflecting a decrease in third party revenue due to the sale of a building in in , partially offset by an increase in rent revenues. Operating expenses decreased 6% to $382,000 , down from $406,000 for the first quarter of 2017.

, down from for the first quarter of 2017. Income from operations increased 13% to $151,000 , up from $134,000 for the first quarter of 2017.

, up from for the first quarter of 2017. Net income was $123,000 , or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to $134,000 , or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, excluding a one-time gain of approximately $832,000 on the sale of a property in Tempe, Arizona , for the first quarter of 2017.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share, excluding a one-time gain of approximately on the sale of a property in , for the first quarter of 2017. Net cash provided by operating activities was $202,000 for the first three months of 2018 compared to $13,000 for the first three months of 2017.

for the first three months of 2018 compared to for the first three months of 2017. As of March 31, 2018 , the Company had cash of $917,000 , compared to $824,000 as of December 31, 2017 .

"Our first quarter financial results met expectations from the performance of our business model prior to May 1, 2018 which consisted of a single revenue stream comprised of fixed lease payments with fixed annual escalators," commented Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Zoned Properties. "The continued profitability, strong cash generation and improved operating income helped set the stage for a pivot to a new and exciting business model, one which we believe will enable the Company to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

"Moving forward, we are expanding our business model to include a more robust fee structure for advisory services, while maintaining the stability of our lease model," added McLaren. "As announced earlier this month, we are transitioning our business strategy to better position Zoned Properties to benefit from the growth of the medical marijuana industry by aligning our interests with our tenants and clients. We have added a second, contracted revenue stream with greater upside potential compared to our previous fixed lease payments and have introduced a new model for future client engagements. Most importantly, this new lease structure and business model lifts the ceiling on revenue growth and enables us to grow our top line more rapidly in tandem with our clients and more in line with the growth of the industry as a whole," continued McLaren. "In connection with the new business model, the Company will write off its deferred rent receivable, resulting in a one-time, non-operational charge of approximately $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. In addition, due to a decrease in collections of base rent of approximately $600,000, partially offset by lower operating expenses of $50,000 to $75,000, the company expects to report some net losses for the remainder of 2018. With respect to cash flow from operations, we expect the impact to be minimal."

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to identify, develop, and lease sophisticated, safe, and sustainable properties in emerging industries, including the licensed medical marijuana industry. Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the Forbes Real Estate Council, and the U.S. Green Building Council. The Company focuses on the strategic development of commercial properties that face unique zoning challenges; identifying solutions that could potentially have a major impact on cash flow and property value. Zoned Properties targets commercial properties that can be acquired and re-zoned or permitted for specific purposes. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substances Act.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Zoned Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets













As of

As of











March 31,

December 31,











2018

2017











(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash





$ 917,173

$ 824,240

Rental properties, net

7,217,432

7,170,322

Deferred rent receivable - related parties

1,853,539

1,708,734

Note receivable - related party

137,151

182,365

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

109,732

127,902

Property and equipment, net

34,000

35,768

Security deposits



2,890

2,890

















Total Assets



$ 10,271,917

$ 10,052,221

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























LIABILITIES:











Convertible notes payable - related parties

$ 2,020,000

$ 2,020,000

Accounts payable



10,568

8,896

Accrued expenses



42,229

48,468

Accrued expenses - related parties

33,900

33,600

Deferred revenues



53,500

28,750

Security deposits payable - related parties

71,800

71,800

Security deposits payable

5,864

5,864

















Total Liabilities



2,237,861

2,217,378

















Commitments and Contingencies

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 ($1.00 per share liquidation preference)

2,000

2,000

Common stock: $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,416,552 and 17,345,497 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

17,417

17,345

Additional paid-in capital

20,707,014

20,630,649

Accumulated deficit

(12,692,375)

(12,815,151)

















Total Stockholders' Equity

8,034,056

7,834,843

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 10,271,917

$ 10,052,221

Zoned Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations









For the Three Months Ended







March 31,







2018

2017













REVENUES:









Rental revenues

$ 12,187

$ 50,073

Rental revenues - related parties

521,074

490,194















Total revenues

533,261

540,267













OPERATING EXPENSES:









Compensation and benefits

159,459

218,293

Professional fees

71,625

38,478

General and administrative expenses

39,865

45,374

Depreciation and amortization

63,419

58,680

Property operating expenses

25,292

21,273

Real estate taxes

22,254

24,076















Total operating expenses

381,914

406,174













INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

151,347

134,093













OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME:







Interest expenses

-

(41,039) Interest expenses - related parties

(30,300)

(36,443) Gain on sale of property and equipment

-

831,753 Interest income

1,729

303















Total other (expenses) income, net

(28,571)

754,574













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

122,776

888,667













PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

-

-













NET INCOME

$ 122,776

$ 888,667













NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:









Basic

$ 0.01

$ 0.05

Diluted

$ 0.01

$ 0.05













WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:









Basic

17,396,078

17,267,943

Diluted

17,806,724

18,460,567

Zoned Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income $ 122,776

$ 888,667

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense 63,419

58,680

Stock-based compensation 68,559

144,550

Stock option expense 7,878

(17,724)

Gain from sale of property and equipment -

(831,753)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Deferred rent receivable - related parties (144,805)

(179,968)

Real estate tax escrow -

39,487

Note receivable 45,214

(58,258)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,170

19,036

Security deposits -

2,584

Accounts payable 1,672

(72,571)

Accrued expenses (6,239)

2,332

Accrued expenses - related parties 300

36,443

Deferred revenues 24,750

(250)

Security deposits payable -

(18,600)









NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 201,694

12,655









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of buildings and improvements (108,761)

(148,596)

Cash received from sale of property and equipment -

1,984,188

Acquisition of property and equipment -

(2,586)









NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (108,761)

1,833,006









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from convertible debt - related parties -

2,020,000

Repayment of mortgage payable -

(2,100,000)









NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -

(80,000)









NET INCREASE IN CASH 92,933

1,765,661









CASH, beginning of period 824,240

366,024









CASH, end of period $ 917,173

$ 2,131,685









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION







Interest paid $ 30,000

$ 41,040









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Common stock issued for accrued settlement payable $ -

$ 21,875

