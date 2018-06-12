Zoned Properties to Participate in Panel Discussion at The Green Zone: Coachella Valley Industry Event

The panel, entitled "Real Estate Investor, Developer and Owner Perspectives on Cannabis-related Properties," will include a discussion of price premiums for cannabis real estate, business models for cannabis growers, rehabilitation vs. new build scenarios, zoning challenges and emerging deal structures.

The conference will be held June 26-28, 2018 at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to identify, develop, and lease sophisticated, safe, and sustainable properties in emerging industries, including the licensed medical marijuana industry. Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the Forbes Real Estate Council, and the U.S. Green Building Council. The Company focuses on the strategic development of commercial properties that face unique zoning challenges; identifying solutions that could potentially have a major impact on cash flow and property value. Zoned Properties targets commercial properties that can be acquired and re-zoned or permitted for specific purposes. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substances Act.

