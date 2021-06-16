ZoneZero Enables Immediate Compliance With President Joe Biden's Executive Order to Improve the Nation's Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden signed EXECUTIVE ORDER - - - IMPROVING THE NATION'S CYBERSECURITY. The Executive Order directs federal agencies to secure their organizations against global cyber threats with a zero-trust architecture, which can be accomplished with a (Software Defined Perimeter (SDP), Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA).

ZoneZero

Redport Information Assurance, a cybersecurity solutions provider received U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) registration approval under the Federal government's Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) for industrial products and services to offer the Safe-T ZoneZero® SDP, VPN, and MFA network access solutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection. Their cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Safe-T's zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

This is the only solution that provides all the pillars of a zero-trust environment. GSA's approval simplifies the procurement of ZoneZero® and enables defense and federal sectors to quickly implement a zero-trust solution "the right way."

ZoneZero® unifies all remote access needs in one zero-trust network access solution: human users (VPN users, non-VPN users, internal users), applications, APIs, and connected devices. ZoneZero® applies zero trust security models by orchestrating authentication first, access later concepts, with strong and continuous authentication, and multifactor authentication to all resources. Cloaking your organizational assets from the world removes you from all zero day and ransomware threats.

Last month, Redport also added the ZoneZero® solutions to the NASA enterprise-wide procurement contract vehicle (SEWP). All U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense (DoD), and government contractors are authorized to procure equipment and services from SEWP-V resellers. NASA's SWEP-V is a United States Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

"Following our addition to the SEWP-V contract vehicle, the GSA schedule approval provides our customers with multiple procurement options in both the implementation and delivery of our zero-trust solution," said Steve Reinkemeyer, CEO of Redport Information Assurance.

About Redport Information Assurance

Established in 2010, Redport has provided cutting edge cyber security services and created customized security applications and processes in the federal and commercial markets to ensure enterprise security is maintained at the highest standards possible. As a premier government solutions information security technology and engineering company, Redport creates value for customers by creating big data automations coupled with an in-depth knowledge of real-world threats. Redport's go-to-market expertise is focused on 6 core technology domains; Cybersecurity, Big Data & Analytics, Cloud Computing, Enterprise & Business Applications, Forensics, and Federal Compliance, which are strategically crafted around how our technology partners go to market. To learn more, visit our website at https://redport-ia.com

