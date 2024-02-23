Zoniqx to integrate its Tokenization-Platform-as-a-Service with the XRPL

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoniqx (formerly known as Tassets) a pioneer in digital asset management, announced today its partnership with Ripple, an enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions provider. This strategic collaboration harnesses the robust, scalable infrastructure of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and seamlessly integrates it with Zoniqx's cutting-edge Tokenization Platform as a Service (TPaaS) and Tokenization Life Cycle Management (TALM) solutions. Tokenization improves access to an asset class by reducing traditional barriers to entry, lowering costs and eliminating geographical boundaries.

Zoniqx and Ripple Partner to Bring Multi-Asset Tokenization onto the XRP Ledger Post this Zoniqx and Ripple Partner to Bring Multi-Asset Tokenization onto the XRP Ledger

The partnership aims to streamline the tokenization process for real-world assets on XRPL, which supports native (XRP) and issued tokens to represent assets on-chain, making the process more efficient, accessible and liquid in the digital asset market. By leveraging XRPL's fast, safe and low-cost blockchain infrastructure alongside Zoniqx's state-of-the-art tokenization and digital asset lifecycle management offerings, the integration seeks to redefine industry standards and facilitate the seamless digital conversion of traditional assets on-chain.

Revolutionizing Asset Tokenization on the XRPL

Zoniqx's integration with the XRPL will allow the tokenization of multiple real-world financial assets on the XRPL and offers a low-code conversion of real-world assets into digital assets. Zoniqx's tokenization platform as a service TPaaS) ensures compliance with local jurisdictions by leveraging the Dynamic Interoperable Compliance Security Token Standard (DyCIST) standard and provides direct access to liquidity options.

Token issuers can seamlessly integrate with the XRPL and experience an intuitive interface for primary users to participate in asset tokenization. Users can easily create accounts, complete Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, and submit buy offers to receive tokens, thereby enhancing accessibility and liquidity in the digital asset market on the XRPL.

CEO and Founder of Zoniqx, Prasanth Kalangi said: "Joining forces with Ripple is a testament to our commitment to setting new standards in the digital asset space. Our combined efforts will ensure the tokenization of assets is not only dynamic and compliant, but also accessible to everyone, everywhere."

Markus Infanger, SVP of RippleX said: "Zoniqx's integration with the XRPL marks a significant milestone in the journey to enable the Internet of Value. By integrating XRPL's fast, cost-efficient blockchain technology with Zoniqx's pioneering tokenization services, the XRPL is poised to showcase unparalleled efficiency and scalability to the world of asset tokenization."

About the XRP Ledger

The XRP Ledger is a decentralized layer 1 blockchain renowned for its decade-long reliability and stability in tokenizing and exchanging crypto-native and real-world assets. Designed to support businesses and builders, the XRP Ledger, powered by XRP, offers institutional-grade functionality and built-in features to enable secure, efficient, and scalable financial services and use cases. It's more than just a blockchain – it's a global developer community dedicated to transforming future business solutions. Learn more and build your business with confidence at XRPL.org.

About Ripple

Ripple is the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, transforming how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple's business solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost effective - solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunity for more people. With every solution, we're realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet - increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems while leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we deliver on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.

About Zoniqx

Zoniqx, formerly known as Tassets, stands as a beacon in financial technology from Silicon Valley, specializing in Tokenization Platform as a Service (TPaaS). It adeptly transforms Real World Assets into Digital Assets. The cornerstone of its offerings, the Tokenized Asset Lifecycle Management (TALM) solution, embraces the DyCIST - Dynamic Compliant Interoperable Security Token (ERC-7518) standard, ensuring utmost security and scalability. Central to Zoniqx's ecosystem is SecureConnect, a groundbreaking platform that seamlessly bridges asset tokenization with institutional liquidity, amplifying market reach and ensuring compliance. This synergy positions Zoniqx not just as a provider but as an innovator at the forefront of digital asset transformation.

Media Contact

hello@zoniqx.com

SOURCE Zoniqx