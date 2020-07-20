Zonta International Announces Induction of New President

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonta International, a leading global organization empowering women through service and advocacy, is pleased to announce its new president, Sharon Langenbeck. Inducted on 17 July, she will serve as the president of Zonta International and the Zonta International Foundation for the next two years.

"Today, we close out Zonta's first 100 years. It is time to focus on the future," Langenbeck said during her installation. "But there is one thing we must never lose sight of from our first 100 years, and that is the vision that our founders in 1919 had for achieving women's equality. Today, we still need to push for change."

Langenbeck was voted the President-Elect at the Zonta International Convention in Yokohama in 2018. She has previously served as vice-president, international director and in various other leadership roles.

Langenbeck, Ph.D., retired in 2008 from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where she held both line and project management positions. While section manager of mechanical engineering, she managed more than 200 engineers designing and developing space flight hardware and was responsible for all technical, cost and schedule performance of the section's business.

Before joining JPL in 1990, Langenbeck spent 11 years at the Lockheed-California Company, where she held both line and project management positions. While working at Lockheed, she was also a part-time faculty member at the California State University at Northridge where she taught classes in structural materials.

Langenbeck received her engineering degrees in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She received her B.S. in 1974, M.S. in 1976 and Ph.D. in 1979. In 1977 and 1978 while pursuing her doctorate, she was awarded the Zonta International Amelia Earhart Fellowship.

About the organization: Zonta International (www.zonta.org) is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. In 1919, a small group of founders in Buffalo, New York, had a vision to help all women realize greater equality. Today, more than 28,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than US$41.2 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.

