Zonta International Announces Induction of New President

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonta International, a leading global organization building a better world for women and girls, is pleased to announce its new president, Ute Scholz. Inducted on 28 June, she will serve as the president of Zonta International and the Zonta Foundation for Women for the next two years.

Zonta International President Ute Scholz

"Zonta International is needed now more than ever. Around the world, women and girls are facing increased challenges as a result of COVID-19, climate change, war and threats to their human rights. To respond to these challenges, we need a strong, committed community of individuals working together at the local and global levels to fight for gender equity," Scholz said. "I look forward to working with Zontians, partners and friends across the world to build a better world for women and girls and realize our vision for gender equality."

Scholz, a member of the Zonta Club of Verden, Germany, was selected as the president-elect by the voting members in July 2020. She previously served as vice president, international director and in various other leadership roles at the international, district and club levels.

A lawyer by profession, Scholz worked for more than 22 years as a chief executive/lieutenant mayor in her local government. She is currently a coach and mediator, giving professional support to employees, teams of employees and/or executives in all dimensions concerning their jobs, interactions and communication, and supporting conflicted parties to find their individual way to peaceful co-existence. She also provides consultancy on all aspects of leadership and communication.

About Zonta International:

Zonta International (www.zonta.org) is a leading global organization of professionals building a better world for women and girls. In 1919, a small group of founders in Buffalo, New York, had a vision to help all women realize greater equality. Today, more than 27,000 members in 62 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than US$46.3 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.

