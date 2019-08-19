Zonta International Awards 30 Amelia Earhart Fellowships to Women in Aerospace Sciences and Engineering

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonta International recently awarded 30 women from 15 countries with the prestigious Amelia Earhart Fellowship for the 2019-2020 academic year. Chosen from 175 applicants worldwide, these 30 women exhibited the most promise in advancing research in the field of aerospace.

Women make up only 25 percent of the workforce in the aerospace industry. To encourage them to expand their horizons by exploring occupations and holding positions beyond those traditionally held by females, Zonta International annually awards the Amelia Earhart Fellowship to women pursuing Ph.D./doctoral degrees in aerospace-applied sciences or aerospace-applied engineering.

2019 Amelia Earhart Fellows:

Martina Baggio , Italy , University of Stuttgart

, , University of Giulia Becatti , Italy , University of Pisa

, , University of Eva Borakiewicz, Poland and Madagascar , ENS Cachan-University Paris, Saclay

and , ENS Cachan-University Paris, Saclay Elodie Bouzekri , France , University Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

, , University Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier Kathrine Bretl , USA , University of Colorado Boulder

, , Flavia Causa, Italy , University of Naples Federico II

, University of Naples Federico II Rishita Das, India , Texas A&M University

, Jill Davis , USA , Missouri University of Science and Technology

, , of Science and Technology Ingrid El Helou , Lebanon , University of Cambridge

, , Ariane Exle , Germany , Institute of Space Systems-University of Stuttgart

, , Institute of Space Systems-University of Emily Jensen , USA , University of California, Santa Barbara

, , Erica Jenson , USA , University of Colorado Boulder

, , Jahnavi Kantharaju , India , Ecole Polytechnique/ONERA

, , Ecole Polytechnique/ONERA Carolin Kissner , Germany , Technische Universität Berlin

, , Technische Universität Katherine Kokmanian , Canada , Princeton University

, , Sireetorn Kuharat, Thailand , University of Salford

, University of Komal Kumari , India , Texas A&M University

, , Virginia Notaro , Italy , Sapienza University of Rome

, , Sapienza University of Sarah O'Meara , USA , University of California, Davis

, , Paula do Vale Pereira, Brazil , Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT )

, ( ) Hannah Rana , U.K., University of Oxford

, U.K., Shikha Redhal, India , University of Maryland, College Park

, Marine Ruffenach , France , University of Toulouse-ISAE-SUPAERO

, , University of Toulouse-ISAE-SUPAERO Hannah Sargeant , U.K., The Open University

, U.K., The Open University Karin Schlottke , Germany , University of Stuttgart

, , University of Aarohi Shah , India , Georgia Institute of Technology

, , Blaga Todorova , Bulgaria , University of Glasgow

, , Dea Wangsawijaya, Indonesia , The University of Melbourne

, The Natalie Wolfenbarger , USA , The University of Texas at Austin

, , The Lu Zhao , China , PR, The University of Kansas

Zonta honors these women as part of the legacy of Amelia Earhart, an American aviation pioneer and member of Zonta International.

"I am very proud that Zonta International took the amazing leap of faith in 1938 to initiate a fellowship for women in graduate studies in aerospace sciences. The caliber of the applicants each year has validated that leap of faith to promote women to become leaders in aerospace sciences and engineering," said Holly Anderson, former Fellow and chairman of the Zonta International Amelia Earhart Fellowship Committee.

Since 1938, Zonta has awarded 1,603 Amelia Earhart Fellowships, totaling more than US$10.3 million, to 1,174 women from 73 countries. Throughout its history, Zonta has awarded more than 3,000 fellowships, scholarships and awards through donations made to the Zonta International Foundation.

More information about the Fellowship, as well as the 2020 application, can be found at https://foundation.zonta.org/AEFellowship. Applications must be received by 15 November.

Zonta International (www.zonta.org) is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. On 8 November, Zonta will celebrate its 100th anniversary. In 1919, a small group of founders in Buffalo, New York, had a vision to help all women realize greater equality. Today, more than 29,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than US$41.2 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.

