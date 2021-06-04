Zonta International Calls on Governments to Address Climate Change and the Unique Needs of Women in a New Statement

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, Zonta International is pleased to release its new statement on climate change, a major global crisis that harms people and the environment around the world.

Though it is not an environmental or disaster response organization, Zonta International recognizes that climate change disproportionately affects women and girls, and action is needed from a gender equality perspective. The consequences of climate change are severe, especially for poor and vulnerable groups in developing countries.

"Climate change is a human rights issue and we must act now to create a sustainable and gender-equal future," said Zonta International President Sharon Langenbeck.

Zonta International envisions a world in which women's rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence. Climate change threatens human rights, such as the right to life, food, water, health, education, livelihood and safety.

As an organization committed to empowering women and girls globally and locally and promoting justice and universal respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, Zonta International is calling for action in favor of a fair and human rights-based approach to solve the climate change crisis in the post-pandemic world and achieve greener, cleaner and equal societies.

To read Zonta International's statement on climate change, visit https://zonta.org/statements.

Zonta International (www.zonta.org) is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. In 1919, a small group of founders in Buffalo, New York, had a vision to help all women realize greater equality. Today, more than 28,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than US$46.3 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.

