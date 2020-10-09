Zonta International Foundation Announces Name Change to Zonta Foundation for Women and $5 Million in Grants to Support Women and Girls

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonta International Foundation, a global charitable organization working to empower women and girls, has announced a change of name to the Zonta Foundation for Women. The purpose of this repositioning is to elevate visibility and better align the foundation's name with its globally recognized mission and commitment to women and girls worldwide.

Zonta Foundation for Women

Over the last century, Zonta has contributed more than US$45.9 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities, and safe living conditions. The 2020-2022 grant cycle will provide US$5,280,000 for programs that address the root causes of gender discrimination and have the potential to bring about positive and sustainable societal changes.

"Gender inequality and the rights of women and girls have received increased attention globally with the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 and now with the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action this year," said Zonta Foundation for Women President Sharon Langenbeck. "However, these issues are not new to Zonta. The refreshed Zonta Foundation for Women will more clearly illustrate our commitment to realizing the vision for gender equality our founders laid out more than 100 years ago."

The Zonta Foundation for Women is proud to announce the major grant recipients for its 2020-2022 grant cycle.

Adolescent Girls' Health and Protection in Peru : A US$1 million grant to UNICEF USA will help improve the capacity of services to respond to the health needs of adolescents—especially girls—in a timely manner and prevent violence in schools in the regions of Huancavelica and Ucayali.

A grant to UNICEF will help improve the capacity of services to respond to the health needs of adolescents—especially girls—in a timely manner and prevent violence in schools in the regions of Huancavelica and Ucayali. Delivering Survivor-Centered Response to Gender-Based Violence Survivors in Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste: A US$1 million grant to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will help ensure that all women and girls in Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste live life free from violence.

A grant to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will help ensure that all women and girls in and Timor-Leste live life free from violence. Let Us Learn Madagascar : A US$500,000 grant to UNICEF USA will address education and gender inequity in Madagascar through approaches targeted toward adolescent girls. Zonta began supporting this project in 2016 and previously contributed US$2 million .

: A grant to UNICEF will address education and gender inequity in through approaches targeted toward adolescent girls. Zonta began supporting this project in 2016 and previously contributed . The Global Programme to End Child Marriage: A US$1.5 million grant to the joint UNFPA and UNICEF program will address the complex sociocultural and structural factors underpinning early marriage and engage adolescent girls as key agents of change in 12 countries with high prevalence of child marriage. Zonta began supporting this project in 2018 and previously contributed US$2 million .

In addition to supporting these international service projects, Zonta continues to provide opportunities for women and girls pursuing education, careers and leadership roles in male-dominated fields through its own educational programs and awards:

The Amelia Earhart Fellowship expands opportunities for women in aerospace engineering and space sciences: US$700,000 (70 Fellowships of US$10,000 each)

expands opportunities for women in aerospace engineering and space sciences: (70 Fellowships of each) The Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship expands opportunities for women in business: US$224,000 (12 international scholarships of US$8,000 each and up to 64 district scholarships of US$2,000 each)

expands opportunities for women in business: (12 international scholarships of each and up to 64 district scholarships of each) The Women in Technology Scholarship encourages women to pursue education, career opportunities and leadership roles in technology: US$160,000 (20 international scholarships of US$8,000 each)

encourages women to pursue education, career opportunities and leadership roles in technology: (20 international scholarships of each) The Young Women in Public Affairs Award recognizes young women for their commitment to volunteerism, volunteer leadership achievements and dedication to empowering women worldwide: US$196,000 (20 international awards of US$5,000 each and up to 64 district scholarships of US$1,500 each)

Zonta Foundation for Women is the fundraising arm of Zonta International (www.zonta.org), a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Contact:

Megan Radavich

Assistant Executive Director, Programs & Advocacy

Zonta International/Zonta Foundation for Women

Phone: +1.630.320.7072

Email: [email protected]

www.zonta.org

SOURCE Zonta Foundation for Women

Related Links

https://www.zonta.org

