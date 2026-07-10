Zonta International Walks for Gender-Equal Climate Action

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonta International will hold a Zonta Says NOW walk in Vancouver, Canada, on 11 July to call for gender-equal climate action. Research shows that women encounter greater challenges than men in recovery from severe weather events, highlighting the persistent gender inequalities that hinder women's access to essential resources and opportunities during and after a climate crisis. As climate-related disasters increase, the disparities between men and women widen, making it more challenging for women to rebuild their lives.

Zonta Says NOW to Gender-Equal Climate Action

In the aftermath of extreme weather events, women encounter severe challenges and increased dangers, such as gender-based violence, death and unemployment. Young girls are especially affected, often being forced into early marriage or giving up their education. Zonta International calls upon all government bodies to take urgent action to address these critical issues. We also call upon communities to prepare now and prioritize the needs of women and girls before disasters occur by ensuring their full participation in environmental decision-making and sustainability efforts.

Vancouver is celebrated as one of the world's environmentally-conscious cities. By embracing nearly complete renewable electricity, innovative urban planning and bold climate action targets, the city exemplifies the perfect harmony between environmental responsibility and climate justice and is, therefore, the ideal location for the Zonta Says NOW Walk.

Zonta International champions women and girls at the global and local levels and aims to foster greener, cleaner and fairer societies through the Zonta Says NOW to Gender-Equal Climate Action campaign and the Climate Empower: Community Empowerment and Innovation for Gender-Transformative Climate Action initiatives.

Zonta International invites the global community to take action and participate in the Zonta Says NOW campaign to acknowledge our collective duty to protect our planet. Together, we can build a better world for women and girls by supporting a more just and equitable approach to climate issues.

About the organization: Zonta International is a global organization based in 65 countries building a better world for women and girls. Zonta International envisions a world in which women's rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence.

Contact:

Kate Edrinn

Communications Manager

Zonta International

Phone: 630-928-1400

Email: [email protected]

www.zonta.org

SOURCE Zonta International