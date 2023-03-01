ZOOG SELECTED FOR 2023 SXSW PITCH

Zoog to showcase in the Entertainment, Media & Content category

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoog, a visual communication company for families, was selected for the Entertainment, Media & Content category for the 15th annual SXSW Pitch (formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 10 - 19, 2023), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 731 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2023, Zoog was selected among the 40 finalists spanning eight separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2023 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 12, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored in Salon H on the sixth floor of the Hilton Hotel.

SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following 8 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment, Media & Content, Food, Nutrition & Health, Future of Work, Innovative World Technologies, Metaverse & Web3, and Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics.

Zoog will present among four other companies in the Entertainment, Media & Content category on Saturday, March 11th.

A message from Zoog co-founder & CEO, Yoav Oren

"We are extremely excited and honored to take part in this year's SXSW pitch competition in the entertainment, media & content category. As a company that embeds all three of the category's components, and uses them to build stronger relationships between generations, we believe our innovative solution is unique, and we can't wait to share it with the SXSW community and the world," says Yoav.

"Zoog's mission is to establish stronger bonds between adults and the children in their lives. The way we cultivate these relationships is through visual, creative communication - taking flat children's content and combining it with cutting edge AR technology, all while making the adult the star of the show. The content created is entertaining, educational, and simply fun. We've seen grandparents, for the first time, becoming AR content creators, which they absolutely enjoy, and their grandkids can't get enough of it either. We look forward to sharing more about Zoog's story and unique approach to cross-generational communication."

About Zoog

When the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world in 2020, Yoav Oren, father of three, realized that family communication is hard. Kids don't care for small talk over the phone, they need to be entertained. Yoav's parents missed their grandchildren deeply, and the idea for Zoog was born. Yoav met his co-founder, Matan Guttman, father of one, and they got to work. Zoog uses augmented reality and the power of storytelling to bridge the gap between remote family members by offering them a platform for meaningful and engaging connections. The app has unique capabilities fit for all ages and interests, and empowers people to create beautiful, animated adventures that can be shared with family and friends, creating an everlasting bonding experience. By giving people the ability to connect with loved ones using modern technology and creativity, Zoog hopes family bonds will no longer be restricted by the barriers set by distance, time, and technology.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 - 19, 2023 in Austin. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

SXSW 2023 is sponsored by White Claw, Volkswagen, Porsche, Itaú Bank, and The Austin Chronicle.

Media Contact:



Yoav Oren

Zoog

+972-548-109744

[email protected]

SOURCE Zoog