Zook Cabins Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List

ATGLEN, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zook Cabins, a leader in modern, high-end modular cabins and homes, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Coming in at #4148 on the list, this marks the third time Zook Cabins has earned a spot on the prestigious list, having previously been recognized in 2021 and 2022.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. magazine, celebrates the nation's most successful independent small businesses, highlighting those that have demonstrated significant revenue growth over the past three years. Being named to this list once again underscores Zook Cabins' sustained growth and the commitment to innovation in the modular home industry.

"We're thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list once again," said Allan Fisher, CEO of Zook Cabins, reflecting on the company's achievement. "This award is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the unwavering dedication of our team. It's their hard work and passion that drive our continued success."

Keys to Success

When asked about the factors behind Zook Cabins' remarkable success, Fisher emphasized the company's ability to stay agile and responsive to market demands. "Our focus on innovative designs, quality customer service, and quick adaptability to market demands has allowed us to consistently deliver products that exceed our clients' expectations."

Zook Cabins has distinguished itself in the prefab building and modular cabin industries through its commitment to high-end, modern designs while still providing quality budget options. The company's ability to deliver well-designed, durable, and customizable cabins has set it apart, attracting a diverse client base across the United States.

As Zook Cabins looks to the future, the company remains focused on sustaining its growth trajectory and expanding its footprint across new markets. "We are excited to continue helping people build a better life for their families, friends, and future," Fisher said. "Our goal is to keep pushing into new markets and delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Founded in Lancaster, PA, Zook Cabins specializes in the design, manufacture, and delivery of high-quality prefabricated cabins, modular homes, and park model cabins. With a focus on innovation, durability, and customer satisfaction, Zook Cabins offers a wide range of customizable options to meet the needs of both residential and commercial clients. The company's commitment to excellence has earned it a reputation as a leader in the modular construction industry, with a growing presence across the United States.

For more information about Zook Cabins and its products, visit www.zookcabins.com.

