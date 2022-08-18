Zook Cabins Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

Providing world class customer service and building quality homes lands log home provider onto list for the second consecutive year

ATGLEN, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second consecutive year, Zook Cabins, a modular log cabin and log home manufacturer and retailer, headquartered in Atglen, PA has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #1490 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 429% for the period from 2018-2021.

Zook Cabins is a family owned business that was founded in 2006 and has quickly grown and is now serving customers across the continental United States. The company features multiple cabin styles, sizes, layouts, and designs. As the company continues to grow, they've ventured into the world of modern cabins and most recently Park Model Homes.

Jonathan Zook, the CEO of Zook Cabins said. "We have a team that is willing to listen and hear what the customers needs are and adjust accordingly". Zook continued by saying, "Our team has worked incredibly hard, doing whatever is needed to make our customers happy, and going about it with a "go giver" attitude.

The company attributes its impressive growth to its team and a strong vision for future growth even through 2021 with its volatile material pricing and other pandemic related challenges.

The energized team, along with its quality homes and cabins, has positioned Zook Cabins as a leading modular cabin manufacturer and retailer throughout the United States. "Our goal", said Zook "is to continue to serve our customers in even better ways as we expand into the modern cabin and tiny home markets."

About Zook Cabins

Zook Cabins is a modular log home and log cabin manufacturer and retailer. For over 16 years, the company been focused on providing high quality prefab cabins and log homes for customers across the states. Zook Cabins continues to evolve and develop new models and cabin lines to better serve their customers. Zook Cabins is headquartered in Atglen, PA and serves the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.zookcabins.com .

