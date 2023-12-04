Zoom Drain Announces New Franchise Location: Expands into Southeast Raleigh

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Southeast Raleigh on December 4. Located at 3262 S. Brightleaf Blvd., Zoom Drain Southeast Raleigh will proudly serve Southeast Raleigh and its surrounding communities in Goldsboro to South Raleigh Metro as well as Fuquay-Varina, Smithfield, Clayton, Garner, Knightdale, and Wilson. There are four Zoom Drain franchise locations in North Carolina, with 59 total nationwide.

The local owner of the new Zoom Drain location is Andrew Dixon. Dixon spent his professional career working in the mechanical and plumbing industries and brings a wealth of hands-on service plumbing experience to his new Zoom Drain business.

"My professional experience has given me insight into the day-to-day life of a service tech, and I intend on using this experience to provide our clients with the best service experience possible," said Dixon. "Now, from a business owner's perspective, I plan on building on the solid foundation of experience I already have as I learn the 'Zoom way' and begin servicing residents throughout Southeast Raleigh."

Zoom Drain provides around-the-clock residential and commercial services centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance, and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers, and homeowners needing immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on consistently providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and there's never any additional cost for "off-hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are fortunate to have found a franchise partner as experienced as Andrew to introduce our concept to Southeast Raleigh," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "He has the full support of the Zoom Drain corporate team behind him as he grows and expands his business throughout the Southeast Raleigh market."

To learn more about Zoom Drain Raleigh Southeast, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About Zoom Drain:
Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 59 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow.

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 484-0797

SOURCE Zoom Drain

