Zoom Drain announces new location in San Diego's North County area

Local owners HooiJin and Yeanmay Teng and Josef and Heather Shreve are close friends who share a vision for excellent customer service

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain, a leading operator of drain and sewer services, today announced the opening of its newest franchise in the San Diego area, which joins together close friends HooiJin and Yeanmay Teng and Josef and Heather Shreve as local owners who want to bring specialized drain and sewer services to Southern California.

Zoom Drain of San Diego North County owners Josef and Heather Shreve and Yeanmay and HooiJin Teng, left to right, will open their new location on March 4 with a commitment to providing excellent customer care.

The two sets of couples will open the doors to Zoom Drain of San Diego North County on Monday, March 4, as part of an entrepreneurial venture that has been in the making ever since the Tengs and the Shreves met at their Escondido church more than five years ago.

"All of our lives, Yeanmay and I have trained to work hard and produce results," HooiJin Teng said. "We want to create a healthy culture at Zoom Drain of San Diego North County. We plan to grow this business into a high-revenue location by excelling in customer service."

The Tengs, who are of Malaysian descent, moved to the San Diego area in 2012 and became U.S. citizens in 2021. HooiJin Teng has a bachelor of engineering degree from the University of Melbourne, Australia, and has spent most of his career in the corporate technology sector. Yeanmay Teng holds a bachelor of science degree in food science and management and has a sales and customer service history.

While the Tengs will serve as managing owners, they are joined in their Zoom Drain venture by the Shreves. Josef and Heather Shreve have a background in finance and bring a wealth of knowledge in finance and customer service to the Zoom Drain family.

Both couples are involved in the Escondido community and volunteer their free time at their church.

"The Escondido community is family-friendly and is one of the best communities in the world," Yeanmay Teng said. We are proud to be able to serve the San Diego community through our Zoom Drain location."

Zoom Drain provides around-the-clock residential and commercial services centered on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance, and more. The company focuses on everything from clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages and everything in between. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and there's never any additional cost for "off-hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

Zoom Drain of San Diego North County serves Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad, Escondido, Poway, Oceanside, Ramona, San Diego, San Marcos, Valley Center, and Vista residents.

To learn more about Zoom Drain of San Diego North County, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/san-diego-north-county/.

About Zoom Drain

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on repairing, maintaining, and installing everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 59 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow. For more information about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Zoom Drain