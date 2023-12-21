Zoom Drain appoints new member, advisors to its board of directors

News provided by

Zoom Drain

21 Dec, 2023, 07:02 ET

The home service franchisor strengthens its franchising and industry knowledge with the addition of new board members

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain, a leading operator of drain and sewer services throughout the United States, has appointed a new board member and two advisors to its board of directors in response to its rapid expansion in the franchising industry.

Zoom Drain President Ellen Rohr is assuming a key position on the board of directors which marks a significant step toward driving the franchise's expansion. Her transition from president to this influential board role underscores her commitment to fostering growth and development within the growing organization.

The company also welcomes two additional accomplished franchising experts as advisors to the board. The appointment of Sherry Rose, CEO of Stellar Service Brands, and Jessica Wescott, COO/CFO of Stellar Service Brands, signify a strategic move to enhance the company's leadership and commitment to advancing the franchise to even greater success.

"Zoom Drain is an attractive franchise opportunity, and we've grown rapidly over the past 18 months as a result of our outstanding franchise program," said Zoom Drain CEO Jim Criniti. "We want to maintain the culture that attracted our remarkable franchisees to Zoom Drain, so I'm confident the franchising expertise the new makeup of our board brings will help us continue to expand strategically and with purpose."

Rohr started in the home service industry as the wife of a plumber. She got involved in the company's management after her husband's business partner died. Later she became president of a home service company that she helped grow from zero to $40 million in franchise sales in less than two years. In 2016, she came to Zoom Drain with a plan to expand the Philadelphia-based company into a franchising powerhouse.

Rose has worked in the franchising industry for nearly 20 years, serving as the vice president for franchising and customer service for ServiceMaster Corporation before joining the Stellar Service Brands team in 2020, where she held the position of chief operating officer before being appointed as the CEO in January 2022.

Wescott has a long history working in franchising. She served as the vice president of development and finance for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes and as the COO and CFO of the Fuzzy's Taco Shop franchise. She joined Stellar in July 2022. 

Zoom Drain began in 1995 after Criniti borrowed $3,000 from his mother-in-law to start the drain cleaning business. It launched its franchising program in 2015 and partnered with MPK Equity Partners in 2020 to help grow its franchising business. The company has added 48 new franchisees in 153 territories, for a total of 60 franchisees since 2021.

For more information about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

About Zoom Drain:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 60 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow. For more information, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Zoom Drain

Also from this source

Zoom Drain appoints seasoned franchise manager as vice president of franchise operations

Zoom Drain appoints seasoned franchise manager as vice president of franchise operations

Zoom Drain, a leading operator of drain and sewer services throughout the United States, announced today that it has appointed longtime franchising...
Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in Delaware

Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in Delaware

Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its first franchise location in the state of Delaware on Dec. 11. Located at 310 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.