Zoom Drain celebrates Women's History Month; opens new woman-led location in Broward County

Local owners Samantha Salomon and Facundo Scialpi bring their unique backgrounds and community-focused vision to southeastern Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain, a leading operator of drain and sewer services, will expand its reach into Florida by opening a woman-led location in Broward County on March 5 as the country gets set to celebrate Women's History Month.

Zoom Drain of Broward County owners Facundo Scialpi, left, and Samantha Salomon will open their new location on March 5 and hope to bring their community-focused vision of service to southeastern Florida.

Led by Samantha Salomon, a woman and first-generation immigrant, and her husband, Facundo Scialpi, Zoom Drain of Broward County will be located at 12075 NW 40th Street, Unit No. 3, Coral Springs, Florida, and will offer around-the-clock residential and commercial services centered on drain and sewer cleaning, video inspections and repair.

"We want to redefine the plumbing service landscape with a focus on reliability, customer satisfaction, and giving back to the community," Salomon said. "Opening this location is a testament to the American dream. My diverse professional background has not only prepared me for the challenges of business ownership but also instilled in me a deep commitment to our clients and community."

Salomon, who has worked in construction management, and Scialpi, a successful commercial attorney and former assistant public defender, want to use their professional experiences to build a good rapport with their employees and create a favorable customer experience for their clientele.

The couple both immigrated to the United States as children. Scialpi was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but moved to Connecticut with his family when he was 3 years old before moving to Florida at 16 years old. Salomon was born in Valencia, Venezuela, and moved to this country at the age of 17.

"Our roots and journeys to the United States have profoundly shaped our values and aspirations," Scialpi said. "This business is our way of contributing to the community that has given us so much."

Salomon has a bachelor's degree from The Art Institutes in Miami and a master's degree in marketing from Florida International University. Scialpi has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Florida International University in Miami and received his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.

Salomon said she and Scialpi were drawn to the Zoom Drain franchise after reading about the company on franchising expert Brian Beers' website.

"The choice to join the Zoom Drain franchise was influenced by the brand's reputation and our desire to address the critical need for more skilled tradespeople in this community," Scialpi said. "Since sanitation and plumbing are such an important part of a functioning community, we believe we can make a big impact by providing clients with this much-needed service. I support Samantha's endeavors and want to help her succeed in bringing these services to Broward County."

Zoom Drain focuses on everything from clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages and everything in between. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and there's never any additional cost for "off-hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

Zoom Drain of Broward County serves residents of Coral Springs, Parkland, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Pompano Beach. For more information, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/broward/.

About Zoom Drain

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 59 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow. For more information, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

