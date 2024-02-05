Zoom Drain expands further in Southeast Texas with new location in Houston

News provided by

Zoom Drain

05 Feb, 2024, 07:07 ET

Local owner Allison McCarthy looks forward to serving the Katy community and surrounding area and plans to sponsor youth programs in her service area

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain, a leading operator of drain and sewer services, announced the opening of its newest franchise location in Houston today.

The new location will offer drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain" to area residents.

Continue Reading
Allison McCarthy, the new owner of Zoom Drain Houston
Allison McCarthy, the new owner of Zoom Drain Houston

The new owner, Allison McCarthy, was drawn to the sewer and drain business because of its essential nature, and she discovered a need in her community.

"I recognized a crucial need in our area for this essential service and was immediately drawn to the innovative business model and the supportive Zoom Drain family," said Allison McCarthy. "This area of Houston is growing and is full of young families. I am excited to be able to offer these services to our community."

Allison is originally from Louisiana but has called Houston home since 2017. She attended LSU, where she received a bachelor's in business management. As a certified court reporter, Allison has managed her own stenography business for the past 10 years. She is a mother to three young children and looks forward to sponsoring youth programs around her Zoom Drain location. 

"If nothing else, my life experience and career have taught me that customer service is key," said Allison. "I want our Zoom Drain technicians to be the bright spot in someone's day – always being polite and understanding of our customers."

Zoom Drain provides around-the-clock residential and commercial services centered on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, and more. The company focuses on everything from clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages and everything in between. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and there's never any additional cost for "off-hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

Zoom Drain Houston serves Bellaire, Fulshear, Houston, Katy and the Richmond areas.

To learn more about Zoom Drain Houston, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/houston/

About Zoom Drain

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 59 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Zoom Drain

Also from this source

Zoom Drain appoints new director of operations at its Philadelphia headquarters

Zoom Drain appoints new director of operations at its Philadelphia headquarters

Zoom Drain, a leading operator of drain and sewer services throughout the United States, announced today that it has appointed Avery Suelzer to lead...

Zoom Drain appoints new member, advisors to its board of directors

Zoom Drain, a leading operator of drain and sewer services throughout the United States, has appointed a new board member and two advisors to its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.