Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in Connecticut

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers and Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Stamford, Connecticut on April 17th. Located at 130 Lenox Ave., Zoom Drain of Connecticut will proudly serve the surrounding areas. This is the first location in the state, with 43 locations nationwide.

The owners of the new location are Ken Binick and Leslie Tanca, a couple who reside in Riverside with their family. Ken, recently retired from a successful career in private equity, attended the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad and earned his MBA from Vanderbilt University. Leslie, raised in Simsbury, just outside of Hartford, graduated from the University of Connecticut's School of Business and, following graduation, went into private equity as well. The duo have three kids; a 13-year-old daughter, an 11-year-old son and a 6-month-old son. When they are not running their new business, they enjoy watching their kids play sports, whether it's lacrosse, track, baseball, football or basketball. What attracted the couple to Zoom Drain over other franchises was the level of professionalism the brand brings to communities across America and that it's an essential service that helps both residential and commercial property owners.

"Having lived in Riverside for several years, we have seen how tight knit and supportive our community is and we are hopeful our business will lend a helping hand right back," said Tanca.

"After years of being a part of large companies, we had aspirations of owning our own business. We are so excited to be launching and we are ready to give our all to help out communities throughout Connecticut," Binick added.

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have Ken and Leslie join the Zoom Drain team and bring their expert services to Connecticut," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the Connecticut community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 43 locations across the U.S and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/ .

Media Contact: Jessica Watson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Zoom Drain