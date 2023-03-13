Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in Fort Meyers, FL

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

FORT MEYERS, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Fort Meyers, FL on March 1, 2023. Located at 17041 Alico Commerce Ct., Ste 1, Zoom Drain of Southwest Florida will proudly serve the surrounding areas. Currently, there are two Zoom Drain franchise locations in Florida with 37 total nationwide.

One of the owners of the new location is Sam Marcisso, who is no stranger to working in home services, and grew up helping his dad at his plumbing job. Marcisso became a Master Plumber at 20 years old and during his 45-year career, has owned several other businesses in the industry – including another Zoom Drain location in New England. Not only is Marcisso passionate about providing expert services to his community, but he also has a strong focus on making the home service industry lucrative for his employees by providing competitive benefits, creating a positive company culture, and ensuring each employee is appreciated for their hard work.

"The home service industry has always been my passion, and as we open the newest Zoom Drain in Florida, we are looking forward to becoming a trusted service provider for our community," said Sam Marcisso, owner of Zoom Drain of Southwest Florida. "This is the next step in continuing the growth of our legacy with Zoom Drain. We cannot wait to meet the diverse communities in the area, to offer peace of mind to all of our customers, and eventually continue to explore more growth opportunities in the area."

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers, and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

"We are thrilled to have Marcisso and his team continue to expand with Zoom Drain and bring their expert services to Southwest Florida," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the Southwest Florida community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 35 locations across the U.S and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

