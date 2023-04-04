Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in Idaho

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

BOISE, Idaho, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – is set to open its newest franchise in Boise on April 3. Located at 601 E 44th St. Unit 4, Garden City, Zoom Drain of Boise will proudly serve the surrounding areas. This is the first Zoom Drain franchise location in Idaho, with 42 total locations nationwide.

The owner of the new location is Todd Hager, who has lived in the Boise community with his family for five years. Hager spent the bulk of his career in sales and has experience with companies of all sizes. While Hager enjoyed his time in the sales world, he never felt like he had anything of his own and was interested in becoming his own boss. After graduating from Warner Pacific College, where he received a Bachelor's in Business Administration, Hager researched different business ownership opportunities and found Zoom Drain, an appealing dirty job, and knew it was the right choice.

"My family and I have fallen in love with Boise and we are so grateful to be able to bring this essential service to our community," said Todd Hager, owner of Zoom Drain of Boise. "What I really enjoy about Zoom Drain is aiding people at perhaps the worst moment of their day or week. We have an opportunity to come into a bad situation and leave that homeowner or business owner better off, knowing that their problem has been taken care of properly – that's special!"

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have Todd Hager join the Zoom Drain team and bring their expert services to Boise," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the Boise community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

