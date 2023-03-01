Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in Lexington

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Lexington on February 14. Located at 2205 Lexington Rd., Zoom Drain of Lexington will proudly serve the surrounding areas. Currently, this is the first Zoom Drain franchise location in Kentucky, with 36 total nationwide.

The owner of the new location is Tyler Logsdon, a lifelong Kentuckian and alum of nearby Asbury University. Logsdon previously spent time working at his father's business in commercial floor care, where he ran day-to-day operations and handled employees and customers. He also owns other home service businesses in the area.

"Not sure if I wanted to go into the family business, I decided to learn the plumbing and electrical trades to help determine my next career move," said Logsdon. "Using all my expertise, I then applied all my learned skills and got into real estate construction to flip houses. With home service business across many different disciplines under my belt, adding a Zoom Drain franchise business was a perfect addition to expand my growing portfolio of home service brands."

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have Tyler Logsdon join the Zoom Drain team and bring the brand's expert services to Lexington," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the Lexington community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 35 locations across the U.S and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

