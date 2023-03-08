Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in Ocean County

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

TOMS RIVER, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Ocean County on February 27th. Located at 1745 Lakewood Rd Unit 10, Zoom Drain of Ocean County will proudly serve the surrounding areas. This new location is the fourth in New Jersey, with 37 total nationwide.

The owners of the new location are Rob and Shane Clayton and Suzanne Rosace. Rob and Shane are excited to enter into this business venture for their family with the guidance of Suzanne. All three owners are native to New Jersey and are excited to bring Zoom Drain's services to the community. Suzanne recently retired in 2020, after spending 35 years running her families' former business. She loved how her former business allowed her to get to know so many people in her community, and looks forward to this new business venture where she can continue to connect with and help out those in her area. Rob Clayton, who graduated from Rowan University, went to work for his family-owned business and, after that, worked in finance and business consulting. Over the past few years, he has been working for the VA as a contract specialist. Shane Clayton has worked numerous jobs across several industries and has years of experience working with small businesses and has a deep understanding of the importance of good customer service.

"We are incredibly excited to begin this business venture not only to serve our community, but to build a future for our daughter," said Rob Clayton, one the co-owner of Zoom Drain Ocean County. "Providing her with a strong foundation she can carry on or lead her to finding her own path and passion is incredibly important to us. Building this legacy for her while also providing a service that is very much needed is something we are extremely proud of."

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have Rob, Shane and Suzanne join the Zoom Drain team and bring their expert services to Ocean County," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the Tom River community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 37 locations across the U.S and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

