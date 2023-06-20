Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in Pittsburgh, PA

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers and Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Pittsburgh on June 13. Located at 119 Ormsby Ave., Zoom Drain of Pittsburgh will proudly serve Gibsonia, Wexford, Allison Park, Coraopolis and the surrounding areas. Currently, there are seven Zoom Drain franchise locations in Pennsylvania, with 47 total nationwide.

The owner of this new location is Mark Puzas, a Pittsburgh native and seasoned entrepreneur. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Accounting and Finance, Puzas began a career in corporate accounting as well as real estate investing. After leaving accounting behind and putting his full focus on real estate investing, he continued to keep his eye out for additional business opportunities. With his experience in real estate, he knew he wanted to open a business that would work in tandem with the industry, so when he came across Zoom Drain, it was a perfect fit.

"As a seasoned real estate professional, I know how big of an issue drain problems can be," said Puzas, owner of Zoom Drain in Pittsburgh. "The synergy between Zoom Drain and my current business was obvious. Besides providing essential and expert service, I was immediately struck by their energy, their commitment to what they do, and their strong and specific business model."

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have Mark Puzas join the Zoom Drain team and bring his expert services to Pittsburgh," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the Pittsburgh community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 47 locations across the U.S and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

Media Contact: Maeve Devitt, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Zoom Drain