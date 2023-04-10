Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in Rhode Island

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

JOHNSTON, R.I., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Johnston on April 10. Located at 200 Putnam Pike, Suite C., Zoom Drain of Rhode Island will proudly serve the surrounding areas. This is the first Zoom Drain franchise location in Rhode Island, with 42 total nationwide.

Kyle's background features more than two decades worth of experience in the restaurant industry, working first in fine dining before transitioning to restaurant operational oversight and development, overseeing training for more than nine Boston area restaurants. Allison, a Boston University alum with a degree in Biology and an MBA, has spent her career in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, both in research and product development. While the Roberges are new to the drain and sewer industry, their combined backgrounds and drive to provide the Johnston area, which they call home, with an essential service made Zoom Drain a perfect choice.

"When looking into franchise opportunities, we knew we wanted something in the home services industry to not only be able to help the people in our community by providing an essential service, but because it is a business that is recession-resistant," said Allison Roberge, co-owner of Zoom Drain Rhode Island. "We liked Zoom Drain because they have a strong business model, a solid operating system in place, and incredible support for franchisees. The knowledge the founders bring to the table is invaluable and we look forward to learning from them and bringing our operational experience to grow this business and serve The Ocean State."

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have the Roberges join the Zoom Drain team and bring their expert services to Rhode Island," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 35 locations across the U.S and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

