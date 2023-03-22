Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in South Florida

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

MIAMI, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Miami on March 13. Located at 6985 NW 82nd Avenue, Zoom Drain of South Florida will proudly serve the surrounding areas. Currently, there are two Zoom Drain franchise locations in Florida, with 41 total nationwide.

The owners of the new location are a husband-and-wife team, Irela and Omer Palo. They both have called Miami home since they moved to the U.S. – Irela from Cuba in 1996, and Omer from Turkey in 2005. While they are new to the home services industry – Irela, a CPA, and Omer with a background in IT – they always knew they wanted to go into business separate from their previous careers, and it was important for them that their business provide essential services to the South Florida community.

"Zoom Drain was the ideal choice when looking into opening our own business. The services we will provide are essential, and that will never change," said Irela, co-owner of Zoom Drain South Florida. "Our goal is to establish a premier brand in our area and to be the 'go-to' people our community thinks of when they need service. Being able to help is the most important satisfaction you can get out of life and we are proud of our journey getting here. We are looking forward to giving back to our community and providing this top tier, dependable, service."

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have the Palo's join the Zoom Drain team and bring their expert services to Miami," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the South Florida community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 41 locations across the U.S and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

