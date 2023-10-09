Zoom Drain Opens New Franchise Location in Indianapolis

News provided by

Zoom Drain

09 Oct, 2023, 13:23 ET

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Indianapolis, Indiana, on September 5. Located at 208 Gradle Dr in Carmel, Indiana, Zoom Drain of Indianapolis will proudly serve the surrounding areas. Currently, this is the only Zoom Drain franchise location in Indiana, with more than 50 total nationwide.

Chris and Rachel Duggan are the owners and operators of the Zoom Drain Indianapolis location. The Duggans have more than 40 years of customer service experience, 30 years of sales expertise, and 12 years of management acumen combined. Chris is the Vice President of Residential Sales for a fiber optic Internet company, and Rachel is a Senior Mortgage Loan Officer for a bank.

In August 2022, a franchise recruiter reached out to Rachel, and the Duggans took it as a sign to start investigating opening a business in the greater Indianapolis area. They were interested in owning a company that would both help strengthen the local economy and prepare them for retirement.

"From the very start, when learning about the Zoom Drain concept, we felt like this would be a business concept that we could capitalize on in the Indy market. This is a business whose entire model is based on helping people," the Duggans say. "Zoom Drain has all of the systems, processes, and people in place to help make each franchisee a strong and knowledgeable competitor in their market, all while being able to help the communities, they live in. We are excited to bring on our team and help local Indianapolis area residents with their drain and sewer needs. There is nothing more satisfying than helping someone in need. And we've all been there- if your drain isn't draining, you need some help!"

Zoom Drain provides around-the-clock residential and commercial services centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance, and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers, and homeowners needing immediate drain and sewage solutions. 

Zoom Drain prides itself on consistently providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and there's never any additional cost for "off-hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have Chris and Rachel join the Zoom Drain team and bring their expert services to Indianapolis," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the Indianapolis community is our priority. We look forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond." 

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About ZOOM DRAIN:
Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 50 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow. For more information about Zoom Drain, please visit zoomdrain.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact: Janine Ketterer, Franchise Marketing Manager, Zoom Drain, [email protected] or (610)551-7165

SOURCE Zoom Drain

