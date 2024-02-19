Zoom Drain opens new location in Phoenix's East Valley

Local owners Nathan and Heather Merrill were drawn to the drain and sewer services company because of its positive company culture

PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain, a leading operator of drain and sewer services, announces the opening of its newest franchise location in Phoenix's East Valley on Feb. 19, and owners Nathan and Heather Merrill say they are happy to be members of a company dedicated to customer service and an energetic company culture.

Zoom Drain Phoenix East Valley owner Nathan Merrill, pictured, and his wife, Heather, will open their new location on Feb. 19 and are committed to fast and focused customer service.
"We wanted to become a part of a specialty trade business that would always be in demand and provide a vital service for the East Valley community," Nathan Merrill said. "But Zoom Drain's commitment to fast and focused customer service and their healthy company culture captured our attention. We like that as franchise owners, we're backed by Zoom Drain's extensive industry knowledge and experience."

Before purchasing their new Zoom Drain location, Merrill worked for more than 14 years as an investment advisor and retirement planner. He spent more than 12 of that 14 years working for Fidelity Investments. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Utah and has experience in business development, marketing, sales and account and operations management.

Heather Merrill has more than 15 years of experience as a project manager and program director for organizations in the technology, nonprofit, and legal markets. She holds a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Brigham Young University.

Nathan Merrill believes the couple's skill sets will help them make Zoom Drain Phoenix East Valley a success.

"We've made Pheonix East Valley our home for more than 12 years, and we love the people in this area," he said. "That's why we appreciate companies like Zoom Drain that have developed processes to prioritize customer service and build a positive company culture. Emulating these principles will result in a strong and loyal customer base."

Zoom Drain provides around-the-clock residential and commercial services centered on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance, and more. The company focuses on everything from clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages and everything in between. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and there's never any additional cost for "off-hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

Zoom Drain Phoenix East Valley serves Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek and the surrounding areas.

To learn more about Zoom Drain Phoenix East Valley, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/phoenix-east-valley/.

About Zoom Drain

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on repairing, maintaining, and installing everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 59 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow.

