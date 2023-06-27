Zoom Drain Opens Their First Franchise Location in Massachusetts

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in South Shore, MA on June 26. Located at 373 Crescent St. in West Bridgewater, Zoom Drain of South Shore will proudly serve Brockton, Natick, Norfolk County and the surrounding South Shore areas. Currently, this is the first Zoom Drain franchise in Massachusetts, with 49 total locations nationwide.

The owners of the new location are local entrepreneurs George Arvanitidis and Ken Meyers, who have both spent many years in the Northeast. The pair bring with them a wide array of expertise in business management and customer service – George with 25-plus years of experience as a restaurant owner in the South Shore community and Ken with a diverse background in business development, having started three businesses of his own over the last two decades. Wanting to invest in an essential business that was not only recession-proof but allowed them to provide expert service to their community, Zoom Drain was immediately appealing, as well as the potential for future growth in Massachusetts.

"When deciding on what business we wanted to open, it was Zoom Drain's mission statement that really stood out to both of us," said George Arvanitidis, co-owner of Zoom Drain's South Shore location. "We take pride in the work we do, and really like the idea of having a specialized residential and commercial service people can rely during an emergency. Serving our community and customers, and empowering our employees in their work, will always be our first priority."

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers, and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have George and Ken join the Zoom Drain team and bring their expert services to South Shore and the surrounding area," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the South Shore community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 49 locations across the U.S and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

