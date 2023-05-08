Zoom Drain Opens Third Franchise Location in Florida

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Fort Lauderdale on May 8. Located at 20815 NE 16th Ave, Unit B44 in Miami, Zoom Drain of Fort Lauderdale will proudly serve Hollywood, Cooper City, Miami Gardens and the surrounding areas. Currently, there are three Zoom Drain franchise locations in Florida, with 45 total nationwide.

The owners of the new location are Richard, Lisa and Rick MacKillop. Husband and wife team, Richard and Lisa MacKillop, are joined by their son, Rick, in this business venture. Each member of the trio has a unique background that will aid in the success of their business. Richard, with a degree in computer science from UT Dallas, has an extensive history as a successful entrepreneur. Lisa has years of experience in customer service and real estate, with a background that lends itself to understanding the importance of home maintenance and drain care. Rick MacKillop spent years in the home service industry, from lawn care, to pest care, water restoration and COVID disinfecting, and will bring his experience in the home care field into his new role as a co-owner. The MacKillops chose to open Zoom Drain in their community to bring their unique strengths and essential services to the Fort Lauderdale area. Since moving to the area earlier this year from Texas they have enjoyed how diverse and welcoming the people of Florida have been.

"We pride ourselves on providing expert customer service because we know that when people are reaching out for our help, they may be in an emergency situation and need a human who cares on the other end of the call," said Lisa MacKillop, one of the owners of Zoom Drain in Fort Lauderdale. "We can't wait to begin providing our expert service to the Florida community we have fallen in love with."

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have Richard, Lisa, and Rick MacKillop join the Zoom Drain team and bring their expert services to Fort Lauderdale," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the Fort Lauderdale community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 45 locations across the U.S and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

