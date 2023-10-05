Zoom Drain to Open New Franchise Location on the Gulf Coast

Zoom Drain

05 Oct, 2023, 14:15 ET

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Mobile, AL, on Oct. 2. Located at 85 N. Sage Ave., Zoom Drain Gulf Coast will proudly serve the surrounding areas, including Mobile and Baldwin County in Alabama to Pensacola, FL. Currently, there are two Zoom Drain franchise locations in Alabama, with 56 total nationwide.

The owners of the new Zoom Drain location are Reilly Terrell, Russ Clarke, Judson Sanders, and Jonathan Rudolph. All attended the University of Alabama and bring a wealth of previous professional experiences to their new roles as local owners of Zoom Drain Gulf Coast.

"We're truly looking to make a positive difference in our community by introducing Zoom Drain's essential services to the Gulf Coast and increasing the availability of the concept here in our community," said local owner Russ Clarke. "We are extremely proud of the team that we've put together and are confident that the combined professional experience of Judson and Jonathan will make Zoom Drain Gulf Coast a role model small business."

Zoom Drain provides around-the-clock residential and commercial services centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance, and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers, and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and there's never any additional cost for "off-hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have the Gulf Coast team join the Zoom Drain team and bring their expert services to the Gulf Coast," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the Mobile community is a priority for us. We're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About Zoom Drain:
Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance, and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 56 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow! For more information, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 484-0797

SOURCE Zoom Drain

