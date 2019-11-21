Zoom Expands with Equinix to Future-Proof and Scale Its Video-First, Cloud-Native Architecture

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a leading provider of video-first unified communications, will leverage Platform Equinix® to expand its globally distributed footprint in order to support the company's worldwide growth objectives.

Currently serving over 66,000 customers that have more than 10 employees, Zoom has become the leader in meeting solutions and unified communications, dramatically changing the way people work. Zoom has played an integral role in shifting the communications culture to a robust video-first approach by delivering a reliable, frictionless platform across devices for users around the world.

As a key element to accelerate its global expansion strategy, Zoom was in search of an industry-leading partner with whom they could securely deploy, directly connect and effectively scale the company's digital infrastructure. Equinix's global platform allowed Zoom to meet its rapid growth requirements with consistency, scalability and security. Zoom also selected Equinix to directly connect with key business verticals, specifically the financial services and government sectors, while at the same time connecting to the wide range of network service providers and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) digital business partners operating within the global ecosystem of companies on Platform Equinix.

Today, portions of Zoom's digital infrastructure reside within Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers in nine markets worldwide: Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Melbourne, New York, Tokyo, Toronto, Silicon Valley and Sydney. The company has also capitalized on its reach by placing two data centers in each of the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions to create sites for reliable disaster-recovery backup.

To enhance Zoom's inter- and cross-region capabilities, the company leverages Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ (ECX Fabric™), an on-demand, SDN-enabled interconnection service that allows any business to connect between its own distributed infrastructure and any other company's distributed infrastructure, including the world's largest network service and cloud providers, on Platform Equinix. This enables Zoom to achieve low-latency access to its networks, clouds, partners and customers by interconnecting in close proximity.

ECX Fabric allows Zoom to enable its enterprise SaaS and network service provider customers to directly and privately connect their networks to the Zoom network, enabling the Zoom network traffic to bypass the public internet and establish private connections to its technology partners and customers in real time, removing time barriers and improving go-to-market speed, in a matter of minutes.

Since its founding in 2011, Zoom's platform was engineered from the ground up to be cloud-native and optimized for video, promising simplicity, versatility and value. Zoom's path from startup to public company with high revenue growth—up 96% year-over-year in the last quarter—is a testament to the success of a born-in-the-cloud digital business with a scalable and sustainable business model.

Highlights / Key Facts:

Equinix has been a strategic partner for Zoom since 2015, enabling its rapid global expansion. Zoom has leveraged Equinix's colocation and interconnection portfolio, and now partners with Equinix for a presence in nine markets worldwide.

Zoom hosts more than 80 billion annualized meeting minutes a year. According to IDC, the voice and video segments will represent a $43 billion market opportunity by 2022.

market opportunity by 2022. By extending their reach to potentially thousands of new global partners on Platform Equinix, Zoom can accelerate its global expansion strategy to deliver top-quality conferencing services to its customers free from lag or downtime across multiple geographies.

According to the recently released Volume 3 of the Global Interconnection Index (GXI), a market study published by Equinix, interconnecting to multiple network providers across multiple edge locations is the most prominent use case for interconnection bandwidth, making up 68% of all interconnection bandwidth, and is expected to grow 4x by 2022. The GXI forecast and supporting deployment data reveal that workloads are moving to the digital edge, where business data can be exchanged in proximity to customers, employees and partners.

Quotes:

Oded Gal , Chief Product Officer, Zoom

"Equinix has played a key role in Zoom's success and its journey to accelerate international expansion. The global presence of Platform Equinix has served as a meeting point for various components of our infrastructure—from network to cloud providers. As we continue broadening our digital footprint globally and target enterprise organizations, ECX Fabric will help our platform to deliver reliable, high-quality communications that enable productivity, connectedness and trust."

Milind Wagle , CIO, Equinix

"As digital continues to transform the world, we are witnessing a new era of really innovative companies being built on the cloud. As a video-first, cloud-native company, Zoom has disrupted the industry, revolutionizing the way people interact and collaborate across geographies. At Equinix, Zoom has transformed our collaboration experience for our entire global workforce. We share Zoom's deep-rooted value to put the customer at the center of everything we do and are committed to supporting Zoom's long-term vision for growth."

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. www.equinix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

