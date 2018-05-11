Zoom Media monthly attendance now exceeds 80 million

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Media (Zoom), the exclusive ad, entertainment, health and fitness content provider for the leading U.S. health clubs, reported that monthly attendance for its U.S.-based health club network now exceeds 80 million visits. This represents a 6 percent increase in monthly attendance compared to Q1 2017.
According to the Nielsen on-location study, Zoom also announced that Q1 2018 saw a 6 percent increase in the network viewership and unique reach compared to Q1 2017. This brings Zoom's monthly unique reach to over 10 million people.
"Not only are there more people overall going to health clubs, they are going more often and paying closer attention to our entertainment screens," said Zoom senior executive vice president of sales & marketing, Tom Link. "A marked investment in custom content production in 2017 has led to a deeper engagement with our media. We plan to increase our focus on and investment in content in 2018 and beyond and expect that the viewership and engagement will continue to grow."
Being active is no longer separate from being alive. Generation Active represents the movement of over 100 Million Americans that refuse to be defined by when they were born. They instead demand to be defined by what they do, which includes following a regular exercise routine. Zoom Media is an international media and marketing company that specializes in reaching Generation Active. Zoom's media network includes more than 5,000 health club locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Zoom's digital media networks are measured by The Nielsen Company in North America and reach over 31 million unique consumers, in addition to millions more that are reached with digital and mobile media and custom promotions.
