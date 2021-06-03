Zoom Media Partnership with Kantar Reveals Post-COVID Data Proves Gyms Are Back and They Are Packed

MediaVillage thought leader column featuring Zoom Media VP Lorraine Pyne reveals post-COVID data proves gyms are back & they are packed. Tweet this

Will Koning, Chief Data Officer at Kantar added, "We collect check-in data from gyms and use primary research data to convert the check-in data to audience insights including behavior, dwell time, ability to view GymTV, etc."

Zoom Media's Traffic Tracker

The first step in this marketplace analysis was a review of Zoom Media's traffic tracker of the 3700+ GymTV locations across the United States. "It shows average monthly gym visits measured pre-COVID all the way to date," Pyne stated. The results are very encouraging and point to a strong rebound in gym attendance."

In terms of the major takeaways, Pyne shared, "From the data, we are seeing a high return to and enthusiasm for the gym. In April, we saw over 51 million visits to our GymTV locations nationally." Of course, it would be unfair to compare these results to pre-COVID level but, Pyne asserted, "Our latest gym attendance, even with capacity limits, is already at 65% of visits pre-COVID. Therefore, what are projecting, based on the positive data trends we are seeing, that with 100% of our partner gyms open and expanding capacities as well as our month-to-month increases, gym attendance will be close to pre-COVID levels by July 1, 2021."

This data reflects a national footprint across all 50 states and in over 190 DMAs. There was some regional variation in the data based on capacity limits, but "we've seen an increase across most markets if not all," Pyne added.

Koning noted that, "The audience currency we produce is from the gym chains. They provide the check-ins and we process that data using data science techniques to ascribe the data that we get from the primary research."

Check-in data alone doesn't tell the full story of the visit, therefore, ascribing the check-in data enables Kantar to ascertain behaviors such as the areas of the gym where activity took place and duration of the stay, "whether they have been wearing headphones, or whether they can hear the ambient audio or not," among other behaviors, "so as to get a very comprehensive understanding of who has seen the content and ads on GymTV and for what period of time so we can determine actual impressions, demographic breakdown and whether they were paying attention to the screens," he explained, including recall.

Feeling Optimistic

The surge in gym traffic is no surprise to Pyne. "We expect to see unprecedented traffic to gyms in the fall and winter," she predicted. "Because of the pandemic, the awareness and the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle is higher than ever before." And with the current strong growth in gym attendance, Pyne sees it as, "the light that we have all been waiting for. It is a sign that life is finally returning, maybe a new normal, and people are getting out of the house. The increase in gym traffic shows us that more and more people are not just going outside again, they are prioritizing their health."

After a tough year, the massive adoption of healthy, active lifestyles represents a move (or rather, a sprint) in the right direction.

