Zoom Media UK Announces a New Ceiling-mounted Digital Signage Solution Across Gyms Nationwide

The gym and health club environment offers high dwell times for brands to promote, inform and entertain consumers using customisable music & AV programming and content that features in-gym promotions and sponsorships that are relevant to each health club's audience.

"Zoom Media continues to innovate effective advertising solutions for brands and gyms across the UK," explains David Wellard, VP of Sales and Marketing. "We have several successful partnerships such as this that enable our network to offer the very best in dwell times and engagement to a highly desirable audience. With the all-new D6 screens, we are looking to maintain our position in the market as the leading provider of digital media within the health & fitness industry."

Wellard is optimistic for the future of Zoom's digital media ecosystem which includes the likes of GymTV, SalonTV and bespoke experiential marketing solutions. This comes with news that UK brands have spent £13.4bn on digital ads last year – a 15% boost from 2017 figures.

James Collins, Head of Customer Marketing at The Gym Group says, "Zoom Media's innovative installation of digital screens has proved to be a very successful sales and communication tool with our members, whilst being a powerful advertising platform for brands. We highly anticipate the rollout of the network across our estate and look forward to reaping the benefits of Zoom's innovative advertising solutions."

Now with the added advantage of ceiling-mounted screens, D6 sheets showcase brands in the most dynamic way and offer unobstructed viewing in the busy gym environment. Currently located across 225 UK locations, Zoom Media have plans to expand the portfolio by more than 20% by end of 2020.

With more than 6 million active lifestyle consumers in over 800 health clubs across the UK, Zoom Media provides a uniquely powerful communications platform that entertains, informs and educates active consumers as they train, compete and socialise.

For more information, contact Zoom Media today at uk@zoomedia.com or (020)-3511-2111

SOURCE Zoom Media