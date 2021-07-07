Zoom Releases Edge Speech Recognition Powered by Sensory

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensory Inc., a recognized leader for Edge AI, is announcing the integration of its TrulyNatural embedded speech recognition software within the latest public beta release of Zoom Rooms for Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows. Powered by Sensory, voice commands are now supported on all Zoom Rooms platforms. With this update, Zoom-native voice commands support expanded functionality, with all voice commands being processed locally, never in the cloud. Zoom Rooms participants can now use their voice to 'wake' the room system by saying 'Hello Zoom', as well as use commands such as 'start meeting', 'leave meeting', 'check in' and more, further empowering organizations to create safe, private, and effective hands-free meetings.

TrulyNatural is Sensory's highly accurate, deep neural network-based, embedded speech recognition platform with natural language understanding. Zoom and Sensory have worked together to leverage the capabilities of TrulyNatural to create domain-specific recognizers designed to handle common voice requests for controlling meetings. They have also developed more complex voice tasks like alphanumeric recognition for using voice to enter meeting IDs and passcodes.

"Zoom understands the important role privacy plays to enterprise customers and selected Sensory to bring the convenience of voice control to Zoom Rooms. Utilizing our advanced embedded voice AI stack, we've bolstered the voice experience while maintaining total privacy and brand recognition," Todd Mozer, CEO at Sensory, Inc.

"Zoom is passionate about making collaboration easier, but we always put our customer's privacy and security front and center," stated Cynthia Lee, Lead Product Manager at Zoom. "Sensory's technology checked all the boxes for us: accurate, fast and private. We look forward to adding more voice features as our public beta progresses towards full launch later this year.

Sensory Inc. creates a safer and superior UX through vision and voice technologies. Sensory's technologies are widely deployed in consumer electronics applications including mobile phones, automotive, wearables, toys, IoT, PC's, medical products, and various home or office electronics. Sensory's product line includes TrulyHandsfree voice control, TrulySecure biometric authentication, and TrulyNatural large vocabulary natural language embedded speech recognition. Sensory's technologies have shipped in over three billion units of leading consumer products.

