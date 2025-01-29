Zoom Room Taps Don Allen to Lead Franchise Operations Innovation in 2025

Dog Training Brand Committed to Enhancing Experience of Franchisees, Customers for Sustainable Growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Room, the venture-backed, revolutionary indoor dog training gym, has named Don Allen as the brand's new Vice President of Operations. In his new role, Allen will spearhead the company's operations and pave the way for sustained growth and achievement across the national franchise system.

Allen brings more than three decades of franchise operations experience, having excelled on both the franchisor and franchisee side of several premier health and wellness brands.

He got his start in franchising with Orangetheory Fitness, where he served as CEO of an area developer group in Florida. Allen personally built eight franchise locations from the ground up and helped develop 20 additional units before the group was sold to private equity. During this time, Allen was responsible for increasing net income by 700 percent over five years.

Allen also recently built out 32 fitness franchises of another notable fitness brand and is an investor and area developer with KidStrong, a child development training center franchise.

"I see a lot of similarities between Zoom Room and Orangetheory in terms of their commitment to excellence and unique market position," said Allen. "I am excited to join a brand that has created something truly distinctive in the pet training space."

"Don's experience and passion will be invaluable as we concentrate on elevating the success of our franchisees and solidifying Zoom Room's position as a leader in the pet industry," said Zoom Room CEO Mark Van Wye.

This month, Zoom Room was ranked No. 220 on the coveted Entrepreneur magazine's 2025 Franchise 500® list, highlighting the brand's exceptional performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. The ranking marks a 330 percent jump up the list for Zoom Room in just three years.

Zoom Room continues its growth trajectory across the country through expansion into new markets and with multi-unit franchisees who are eager to build businesses within their communities that serve as a hub for dog socialization. To learn more about Zoom Room and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://zoomroom.com/franchise/.

About Zoom Room

Established in 2007, Zoom Room® is a venture-backed and revolutionary indoor dog training gym, recently recognized as one of the Top 40 fastest-growing consumer service brands in the United States per the Inc 5000 list. Zoom Room's mission is to deepen the bond and communication between dogs and their human companions through its focus on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education, and interactive learning. Accolades include rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and their esteemed list of Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. They are also the authors of the best-selling dog training book, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps and Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids. Committed to social responsibility, Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners and actively collaborates with animal rescue and welfare organizations at both local and national levels. Discover more about how Zoom Room is redefining the pet industry at https://zoomroom.com/.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Zoom Room