Zoomcar Doubles Customer Support Team To Enhance Guest and Host Experience

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZCAR), the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, announced a major expansion in its customer support efforts, doubling its customer support team to ensure faster, more efficient assistance for both Hosts and Guests on its platform. This expansion marks a significant step in addressing customer feedback and improving overall service quality.

In a key initiative, Zoomcar has also launched a dedicated team called Host Success Team, to assist new Hosts in onboarding their vehicles and optimising earnings. This specialised team guides Hosts through every stage of their journey on the platform, providing continuous support to help them thrive.

In addition to expanding the team, Zoomcar has moved to a multi-channel support model. This now includes inbound and outbound calls, chatbot based ticketing support and a Generative AI (Gen AI) Assistant that offers 24x7 assistance. This enhanced customer support framework has already led to an 50% reduction in in-app escalations, with continued improvements expected as the new measures take full effect.

Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar said, "We've achieved significant profitability improvement in the past few months and have reinvested in customer support expansion to continue our commitment of making Zoomcar a frictionless experience."

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about our plans, efforts, goals, assumptions, commitments, expectations, or prospects inter alia related to our management's initiatives to enhance Host and Guest experience through expansion of such support teams. These forward-looking statements reflect our management's current expectations for these new business initiatives and these statements entail significant risk and uncertainty. To identify these forward-looking statements, we use terms such as "may," "will," "aim," "extend," "increase," "estimate," "intend," "indicate," "continue," "expand," "enhance," "believe," "elevate", "build,", "ensure", "expect" or the negatives thereof, as well as other variations or comparable terminology. We ask that you read statements that contain these terms carefully because we believe this information is important for our investors and customers. Any forward-looking statement in this press release refers solely to what is accurate as of the day it is issued or based on assumptions that Zoomcar believes to be reasonable. The actual results and outcomes may materially differ due to various factors or events beyond our control which may not be foreseeable at all times. We cannot guarantee or assure any plan, initiative, projection, goal, assumption, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to alter or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517562/4938039/Zoomcar_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zoomcar Holdings, Inc.