Zoomcar Launches Subscription Model: Drive Longer, Pay Less for More Days

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZCAR), the leading marketplace for car sharing in India, is excited to introduce Zoomcar Subscription, a new service designed to provide affordable long-term car sharing options. Through this offering, Guests can now book self-drive cars for extended periods, starting with minimum 7 days to more than 30 days, benefiting from progressively lower daily rates for longer durations.

Zoomcar currently operates on an hourly pricing model, optimized for short-term bookings of less than seven days. After seeing a strong demand from Guests, Zoomcar Subscription was launched to offer a daily pricing model with discounts for longer bookings, ensuring flexibility and affordability. Easily accessible from the Zoomcar App, Zoomcar Subscription enables Guests to browse vehicles, view discounted rates, and book for longer periods with ease.

Zoomcar Subscription's booking process is designed to offer Guests a seamless experience right from the flexibility of customizing the subscription package, access to quality selection of trusted cars from select Hosts and priority customer support. All this at competitive prices with easy pick up/return at any time of the booking date, with no restrictions of hours or kms per day, unlike other options available in the market.

Zoomcar Subscription is ideal for a variety of needs—whether you're relocating to a new city and need a car for a month or two, embarking on a week-long business or leisure trip, or managing longer daily commutes without owning a car. With affordable daily rates, this service offers the convenience and privacy of your own vehicle at a cost often cheaper than daily cabs, making it a perfect choice for those seeking flexibility without long-term commitments.

Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar, said, "With Zoomcar Subscription, we are making it easier and more affordable for Guests to access vehicles for longer duration, whether it's for trips or using it for personal weekly/monthly usage. This offering is designed to meet the needs of our Guests who want both flexibility and cost-effectiveness without car ownership."

Earlier this month, Zoomcar announced doubling its customer support team to deliver faster, more efficient assistance to both Guests and Hosts. With the launch of Zoomcar Subscription, another great initiative for Guests, Zoomcar reaffirms its commitment to delivering an exceptional experience, with these efforts showcasing its dedication to continuously enhancing guest satisfaction.

About Zoomcar:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

