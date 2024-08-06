Zoomcar Launches Unified App for Guests and Hosts, Enhancing User Experience and Streamlining Operations

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar, Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ('Zoomcar' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: ZCAR), the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, has launched a new unified app designed to enhance the car sharing experience for both Guests and Hosts. This app replaces the previous two-app system, streamlining operations and introducing over 10 feature upgrades aimed at boosting platform growth and user satisfaction.

Key Features and Enhancements:

Unified App Experience: Previously, Zoomcar operated two separate apps: one for Guests to book cars and another for Hosts to manage their car listings. The new app combines these functionalities, allowing users to seamlessly switch between booking cars as Guests and managing their listings as Hosts. This strategic move caters to the significant overlap where over 40% of Guests also own cars.

Previously, Zoomcar operated two separate apps: one for Guests to book cars and another for Hosts to manage their car listings. The new app combines these functionalities, allowing users to seamlessly switch between booking cars as Guests and managing their listings as Hosts. This strategic move caters to the significant overlap where over 40% of Guests also own cars. Enhanced Guest Features: Guests will benefit from a faster, smoother booking process with a catalog featuring top-rated cars and a new 'Guest Favourites' section highlighting frequently booked and highly rated cars. This addition aims to facilitate more reliable car selections based on trustworthy reviews.

Guests will benefit from a faster, smoother booking process with a catalog featuring top-rated cars and a new 'Guest Favourites' section highlighting frequently booked and highly rated cars. This addition aims to facilitate more reliable car selections based on trustworthy reviews. Improved Host Controls: Hosts now have greater control over their car listings. They can manage multiple cars in a single tab, monitor their cars' real-time rankings against local competition, and set preferences such as minimum booking durations and automatic listing extensions. New Hosts can also opt for GPS tracker and keyless entry device installations upon signing up.

Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar stated, "We've been spending a lot of time listening & meeting with our Hosts in the past few months and our unified app has been meticulously designed to provide far more controls to our Hosts and encourage car sharing as a growing business in India. We are obsessed with our customers' experience and the timing of the launch fits perfectly as we continue to see rising high demand for the Independence Day long weekend."

Vishal Ramrakhyani, Head of Engineering at Zoomcar added, "Our engineering & product teams dedicated their time in understanding customer feedback and developed a unified Zoomcar app that integrates all functionalities required by both Guests and Hosts. The new features, such as 'Guest Favourites' and easy car listing control for Hosts, are designed to make the platform more intuitive and user-friendly."

In their annual report for fiscal year ending March 2024, Zoomcar reported improvement in their platform's average trip rating to 4.66 on a 5 point scale along with an increase in net revenue by 12% from $8.83 million to $9.90 million. Their unified app initiative reflects Zoomcar's commitment to continuously improving its services and ensuring that both Guests and Hosts enjoy a superior experience under its new leadership team.

To experience their all new app, download the Zoomcar app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Zoomcar:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about our plans, efforts, projections, goals, commitments, expectations, or prospects related to the launch of the unified app. These forward-looking statements reflect our management's current expectations with respect to the use and implementation of the unified app extended thereof and these statements may entail significant risk and uncertainty. To identify these forward-looking statements, we use terms such as "may," "will," "aim," "empower," "estimate," "intend," "indicate," "continue," "promote," "believe," "boosting", "elevate," or "enhance," or the negatives thereof, as well as other variations or comparable terminology. We ask that you read statements that contain these terms carefully because we believe this information is important for our investors and customers. Any forward-looking statement in this press release refers solely to what is accurate as of the day it is issued or based on assumptions that Zoomcar believes to be reasonable. The actual results and outcomes may materially differ due to various factors or events beyond our control which we may not be foreseeable at all times. We cannot guarantee or assure any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to alter or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as required by law.

Contacts :

Akarshit Gulati

[email protected]

Bhagyashree Rewatkar

[email protected]

SOURCE Zoomcar Holdings, Inc.