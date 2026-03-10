Zoomcar Reports CY 2025 Host Payouts of ~$12.8M, with 56.5% of Earnings from Repeat Renters

Home Delivery-enabled hosts earned ~1.9x vs. non-delivery; multi-car hosts earned ~1.5x more per car vs. single-car hosts

BENGALURU, India, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ZCAR), India's largest marketplace for self-drive car sharing, today released a high-level host earnings update for calendar year 2025 ('CY 2025'), alongside a companion Host Earnings Trend Report featuring additional data cuts across host cohorts, geographies, product features, trip duration, vehicle categories, and seasonality.

For CY 2025, Zoomcar hosts collectively earned approximately $12.8 million in net host payouts (post platform fees) (approximately ₹116 crore), with 18,800 active earning hosts (hosts with at least one completed booking). Internal platform data also showed that 56.5% of host earnings were generated from repeat renters, underscoring the role of repeat demand in supporting host income outcomes.

"Host earnings are one of the clearest indicators of marketplace health and value creation," said Deepankar Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer of Zoomcar. "This CY 2025 update reflects the strength of our host ecosystem, the quality of repeat-led demand on the platform, and the income upside available to hosts who adopt the right features and operate consistently."

CY 2025 Host Earnings Highlights (USD approximate, unless otherwise noted)

~$12.8 million in net host payouts (post platform fees) (approximately ₹116 crore )

in net host payouts (post platform fees) (approximately ) 18.8K active earning hosts with at least one completed booking

active earning hosts with at least one completed booking On average, a host listing a mid-sized car for the full month can earn ~ $300-400/month

56.5% of host earnings came from repeat renters, indicating repeat-led marketplace demand quality

of host earnings came from repeat renters, indicating repeat-led marketplace demand quality Home Delivery-enabled hosts earned ~1.9x annual earnings versus non-delivery hosts ( ~$1,309 vs. ~$682 ; approximately ₹119K vs. ₹62K )

annual earnings versus non-delivery hosts ( ; approximately ) ~$1.84 million of host earnings were generated via Home Delivery bookings in CY 2025 (approximately ₹16.7 crore )

of host earnings were generated via Home Delivery bookings in CY 2025 (approximately ) 37% of total host earnings came from hosts who joined Zoomcar in 2025, indicating meaningful contribution from newer host cohorts

of total host earnings came from hosts who joined Zoomcar in 2025, indicating meaningful contribution from newer host cohorts 4,575 hosts earned ~$1,100+ (₹1 lakh+), 317 hosts earned ~$5,500+ (₹5 lakh+), and 118 hosts earned ~$11,000+ (₹10 lakh+) during CY 2025

Additional Marketplace Trends from the Companion Report

The companion Host Earnings Trend Report highlights several CY 2025 trends that the Company believes are important indicators of marketplace depth and host monetization quality:

Metro demand density remains strong, with diversification underway: Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai together accounted for approximately two-thirds of total host earnings in CY 2025, reflecting strong liquidity in core markets alongside continued expansion into additional cities.

Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai together accounted for approximately in CY 2025, reflecting strong liquidity in core markets alongside continued expansion into additional cities. Product adoption is a clear earnings lever: Home Delivery adoption continued to be a meaningful driver of host monetization, and 7+ day bookings contributed 15.7% of host earnings in CY 2025, supporting deeper annual income realization for participating hosts.

Home Delivery adoption continued to be a meaningful driver of host monetization, and in CY 2025, supporting deeper annual income realization for participating hosts. Supply scaling correlates with higher earnings per car: In CY 2025, multi-car hosts earned ~1.5x more per car compared to single-car hosts ( ~$1,016 vs. ~$679 earnings per car; approximately ₹92,342 vs. ₹61,764 ), indicating potential monetization upside for hosts who scale, supply and operate consistently.

In CY 2025, compared to single-car hosts ( earnings per car; approximately ), indicating potential monetization upside for hosts who scale, supply and operate consistently. Mass-market vehicle segments drive earnings at scale: Hatchbacks, compact SUVs, and SUVs remained leading contributors to host earnings, consistent with broad-based consumer demand for practical self-drive use cases.

Hatchbacks, compact SUVs, and SUVs remained leading contributors to host earnings, consistent with broad-based consumer demand for practical self-drive use cases. Seasonal travel cycles remain monetizable: Host earnings benefited from recurring demand peaks around year-end holidays, summer travel periods, and long weekends.

Selected CY 2025 Geographic & Seasonality Indicators

Based on internal CY 2025 data, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai were among the top earning host markets by total host earnings. The Company also observed growth across several emerging markets, alongside continued earnings depth in large metro regions.

Seasonality remained an important earnings driver for hosts, with December 2025 and January 2025 ranking among the highest earning months in CY 2025.

Link to read the full report: https://press.zoomcar.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Host-Earnings-CY25-3.pdf

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Through its digital-first platform, Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners ("Hosts") with users ("Guests"), offering flexible access to vehicles for self-drive use. The Company's mission is to promote smarter, shared mobility that is economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plans," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our expected revenue growth and improved profitability, and our financial forecasts. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by us, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Operating Metrics / Data Note

The host earnings and marketplace metrics in this release are derived from internal Company data for calendar year 2025. "Net host payouts (post platform fees)" reflects payouts to hosts net of platform fees for the stated period. USD figures are approximate and converted using an indicative USD/INR exchange rate of ₹90.91 per $1 as of February 26, 2026. Certain metrics are rounded for readability.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517562/5182911/Zoomcar_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zoomcar