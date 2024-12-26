Zoomcar Revamps Website Amid 43% Booking Surge in November, Driven by Rising Wedding Demand

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey conducted by Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZCAR), India's leading car-sharing marketplace, reported a remarkable 43% year-on-year growth in bookings for November, driven primarily by a surge in demand during the wedding season. This year's wedding season in India has been the strongest in recent years, emerging as one of the biggest contributors to this growth. With the assumption of a similar growth trend as the upcoming holiday season approaches, Zoomcar recognizes the importance of broadening and diversifying its booking channels to capture greater market potential and has revamped its website booking experience to provide a seamless and user-friendly booking experience, matching the convenience of its mobile app.

Zoomcar understands the importance of catering to a broader audience who may travel less frequently and not use an app as often and therefore upgraded their website experience. Key updates include integrating new sections for offers, curated car lists, and guest stories, along with city pages highlighting local travel options, further enrich the booking experience, enabling users to make well-informed decisions with real car images, ratings and reviews from other Guests. The website now boasts an enhanced user experience with a fresh design, updated color scheme, and a cleaner homepage for effortless navigation.

Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO, Zoomcar, said: "At Zoomcar, we are deeply committed to enabling hassle-free travel experiences for our Guests and our focus remains on providing Guests a Zoomcar to drive anytime, anywhere. Our website enhancements are a testament to our dedication to listening to our customers and evolving to meet their needs. We're proud to see such a strong response for self-drive car sharing and are excited to continue empowering Guests to explore their destinations with freedom and flexibility."

Over the last two quarterly reports, Zoomcar consistently reported significant profitability improvements and this is a step towards strategic investments aimed to meet growing customer demand and enhance the overall travel experience. By aligning its services with customer feedback, Zoomcar continues to lead in the self-drive car sharing space, empowering travelers with flexible and affordable solutions.

About Zoomcar: Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

