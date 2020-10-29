ZOOM+Care Announces Consumer and Retail Brand Builder Beth Gumm as Chief Product and Marketing Officer

Gumm has been instrumental in growing some of the most recognized names in retail consumer goods over the last three decades, prioritizing customer experience through creative and data-driven tactics. In addition to launching the first Pottery Barn Kids website at Williams-Sonoma Inc, Gumm led global e-commerce and marketing initiatives for retail giants Gymboree and Levi Strauss & Co., and drove all aspects of revenue for direct-to-consumer apparel startup American Giant. Most recently, Gumm led e-commerce, brand, creative and marketing strategy for nationally prominent cookware retailer, Sur La Table.

"Beth's marketing expertise and deep passion for consumer experience reflects our brand's biggest priority: providing a great healthcare experience to hundreds of thousands of people every year," said Torben Nielsen, ZOOM+Care's Chief Executive Officer. "Beth has a knack for putting together the people, data, and vision for growing awesome brands. She's a natural fit for our team and we're pleased to welcome her."

"Consumers are demanding more flexible healthcare options that fit into their lives, especially in today's world where everything is on-demand" said Gumm. "ZOOM+Care has been providing this for 15 years and I'm honored to contribute to this new approach to healthcare. I look forward to helping tell the ZOOM+Care story, drive consumer adoption, and redefine the future of high-quality healthcare."

Gumm joins the ZOOM+Care team as the brand continues to expand its national growth strategy. Her work will focus on aligning the product and marketing teams to provide experiences and solutions that anticipate consumers' changing needs and delight them with exceptional in-clinic and virtual healthcare services.

About ZOOM+Care

ZOOM+Care is the leading innovator of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. Over 300,000 people see ZOOM+Care providers on an annual basis, at 50+ neighborhood clinics across eight markets in Boise (opening late 2020), Denver, Boulder (both opening early 2021), Eugene, Portland, Salem, Seattle, and Vancouver, WA—and throughout the Pacific NW, Idaho, and Colorado through ZOOM+Care's virtual offerings. ZOOM+Care provides urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, and more. For more updates, follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact [email protected].

