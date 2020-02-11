ZOOM+Care Board Appoints Chris Naismith as Non-Executive Director

Chris comes to ZOOM+Care's board with over two decades of corporate retail experience. She started her career in the finance organization at The Gap, where she helped grow the company from less than $1 billion in revenue to over $13 billion. Chris went on to hold positions as the Vice President of Finance at Williams-Sonoma, Inc, and the General Manager of Finance, Retail Stores at Microsoft. Presently, she is Chief Financial Officer at Sur La Table.

Chris has previously sat on several nonprofit boards, including serving as the Non-Executive Director at Samaritan House, and the Executive Chairman at Mills-Peninsula Hospital.

"We're thrilled to have Chris on our board and couldn't think of anyone better suited to the task," says Zoom CEO Torben Nielsen. "ZOOM+Care has ambitious growth plans for the next year, and we're confident Chris will help us continue on this trajectory. Her insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our retail footprint and invest in our industry-leading technology platform."

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. They care for over 200,000 people per year at over 45+ clinics across Portland and Seattle, providing urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been named one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years. On average, patients rate their Zoom experience 4.8 out of 5 stars.

