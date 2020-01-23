ZOOM+Care Brings Better, Faster Care to the Heart of Downtown Seattle

"Downtown Seattle is a natural fit for our growth vision, and ties into our overarching mission of making healthcare easy and accessible for everyone," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of ZOOM+Care. "ZOOM+Care believes you should never have to wait or travel a long distance to see a doctor. We want to be present in the neighborhoods where our patients live, play, and work. Our newest location lets us provide quality, technology-driven primary and urgent care to the many young professionals working downtown."

Modern patients have more choices than ever before, and many are opting for ease and accessibility over a traditional relationship with a primary care doctor. ZOOM+Care has attracted and retained thousands of loyal patients by marrying quality care with convenience. On average, patients rate their ZOOM+Care experience 4.7 out of 5 stars, far surpassing traditional primary care and urgent care providers.

"I don't often say stuff in such decisive terms, but this is the future of healthcare," said one ZOOM+Care patient. "Less overhead, more locations, cheaper care, better service. It's incredible."

Indeed, affordability, transparency, and convenience are core to the ZOOM+Care model. As with most of their clinics, Downtown Seattle provides same-day treatment for a broad range of illnesses and injuries at a flat, fair price. In an effort to make the patient experience as seamless as possible, the new location is open seven days a week, year-round, and offers on-site prescription medications, lab tests, vaccinations, and injections.

"Long story short, we're creating a better, faster, more convenient way to get care," Nielsen concluded.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. They care for over 200,000 people per year at over 45+ clinics across Portland and Seattle, providing urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been named one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare and on LinkedIn. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com.

