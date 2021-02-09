ZoomCare Brings On-Demand Emergency Care to the Lake Oswego-Tualatin-Tigard Area with Opening of Super Clinic near Bridgeport Village Shopping Center

ZoomCare Super offers on-demand scheduling for severe illnesses and accidents that require emergency attention, but don't require the ER, such as broken bones, low-risk chest pain, abdominal pain, concussions, fevers, and kidney stones. With diagnosis and treatment by board-certified emergency physicians and in-clinic X-ray, CT scans, and ultrasound services, ZoomCare Super can treat 80 percent of the reasons adults and kids go to the ER at ¼ of the cost of a typical ER. The average total time spent at ZoomCare Super is about an hour—which is often how long patients spend just waiting to be seen at a hospital ER .

ZoomCare Super offers:

Minimal wait time compared to an average hospital emergency room

Board-certified emergency physicians who can treat 80 percent of the reasons adults and kids go to the ER

In-clinic x-rays, CT scans, ultrasound services, as well as on-site labs, IV fluids, and pain-relieving medications

Visits at ¼ the cost of a typical ER visit—patients won't walk away with a $600 bill for an over-the-counter pain reliever they could buy for $7 at a grocery store

bill for an over-the-counter pain reliever they could buy for at a grocery store In-network billing through most insurance plans. Patients receive an up-front quote so they know what to expect. For uninsured patients, a Super visit is $599 , with imaging included. ZoomCare does not currently accept federal or state-sponsored insurance plans

, with imaging included. ZoomCare does not currently accept federal or state-sponsored insurance plans Coordination with hospital emergency departments for patients requiring hospital admission in the event that their conditions are outside ZoomCare Super's scope of care

Starting on February 16, 2021, Portland metro residents can book ZoomCare Super appointments online at www.zoomcare.com or through ZoomCare's Android or iOS apps.

ZoomCare Super near Bridgeport Village will debut the company's refreshed branding, which will be unveiled this spring.

For more information about ZoomCare Super, visit www.zoomcare.com .

ZoomCare Super is not a hospital Emergency Department. It does not accept ambulance patients. People who are experiencing life-threatening or limb-threatening emergencies should go to the closest Emergency Department or call 911.

About ZoomCare

ZoomCare is focused on a single goal: reinventing healthcare to put people in charge of their own health. We deliver same day, on-demand primary, urgent, specialty, and emergency healthcare through mobile-first technology, text and video visits, and in-person at over 60 neighborhood clinics across 4 states. Our trusted professionals help you feel better, faster, with compassionate care, no-wait visits and on-site access to prescription medication. And our patients love us, with 19k reviewers rating us 4.8/5 stars. For more about ZoomCare, visit our website, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

