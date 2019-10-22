ZOOM+Care Continues Expansion With Clinic In St. Johns

The St. Johns clinic is part of ZOOM+Care's ongoing expansion into both the Portland and Seattle metropolitan areas. The company plans to bring their progressive healthcare model to even more neighborhoods in the Pacific Northwest over the next 12-18 months.

"We are beyond excited to open ZOOM+Care St. Johns. No one should have to travel far or wait for hours to see a doctor. We want every neighborhood in Portland to have accessible, same-day healthcare—and our St. Johns clinic brings us one step closer to making that dream a reality," said ZOOM+Care CEO, Torben Nielsen.

ZOOM+Care is growing quickly in response to patient demand across the Northwest. The on-demand primary care model has attracted and retained thousands of loyal patients who value ease and accessibility. On average, patients rate their ZOOM+Care experience 4.7 out of 5, far surpassing traditional primary care and urgent care providers.

The company's online scheduling (via iOS app or at zoomcare.com), guaranteed same-day and on-time visits, paperless check-in, transparent pricing, and collaborative care provide a stark counterpoint to most traditional healthcare models.

"If you're ready to experience a modern, 'waitless' approach to health care, then ZOOM+Care is for you. We invite you to join us on our mission to fix American healthcare," said Torben Nielsen.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. ZOOM+Care® cares for over 200,000 people per year at clinics across Portland and Seattle, providing complete care, which includes urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been selected as one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years. Learn more or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com.

