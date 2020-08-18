ZOOM+Care Continues Expansion with New Clinic in Cornelius, OR

ZOOM+Care is growing quickly in response to patient demand across the northwest. The company's Cornelius clinic will expand its reach in the Portland metro area to more residents in Washington County. The clinic brings them one step closer to their goal of putting easy, on-demand healthcare in neighborhoods across the Pacific Northwest.

"Our new location allows us to reach a new community of patients, and aligns perfectly with our mission to make primary care accessible, convenient, and local. Cornelius and the surrounding area will now have access to the 'waitless' healthcare they deserve, and can experience first-hand why Zoom patients on average rate us 4.8 out of 5," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of ZOOM+Care. Right now, Cornelius residents can already use ZOOM+Care's telehealth service, VideoCare™, which offers quality care, treatment, and prescriptions from wherever they are: home, work, or on-the-go.

ZOOM+Care's innovative, on-demand primary care model has attracted and retained hundreds of thousands of loyal patients who value ease and accessibility. The company's online scheduling (available via iOS and Android apps, or at zoomcare.com), guaranteed same-day and on-time visits, paperless check-in, transparent pricing, virtual and retail healthcare offerings, and collaborative care provide a stark counterpoint to most traditional healthcare models.

ZOOM+Care will hold a virtual opening celebration on August 27, 2020, from 6-9p.m. Streamed live on ZOOM+Care's Facebook page , the celebration will feature a performance by popular bluegrass band The Junebugs , live from their studio. One of the band members is from Forest Grove, which is very close to the new Cornelius clinic.

In addition to the celebration, ZOOM+Care is donating $2,500 to the Inukai Boys and Girls Club 's Healthy Options program, which provides healthy meals to Hillsboro area kids in need.

About the Company: ZOOM+Care is the leading innovator of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. Over 250,000 people see ZOOM+Care providers on an annual basis, at 50+ neighborhood clinics across five markets in Portland, Seattle, Salem, Eugene, and Vancouver, WA—and throughout the Pacific NW through ZOOM+Care's telemedicine services. ZOOM+Care provides urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, and more. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact [email protected].

