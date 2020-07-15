ZOOM+Care Expands Free Nights to Seattle Area

After growing its Seattle footprint from 10 clinics to 19 over the past 6 months, the company recognized a growing need to provide the same level of cost-free healthcare access to underprivileged communities in Seattle. For the first time, ZOOM+Care will also be offering free COVID-19 testing during the Free Night launch. "We're very pleased to launch Free Nights in Seattle," says Erik Vanderlip, ZOOM+Care's Chief Medical Officer. "One of ZOOM+Care's goals is to make healthcare more accessible. We're honored to help people who struggle to afford a visit to the doctor get the care they need."

The first Seattle Free Night will be held at the Fremont Clinic (624 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103) on Wednesday, July 15. Appointments will be scheduled in-person, at the clinic on a first come-first served basis beginning at 5:45 p.m. When a patient arrives at the clinic, they will be registered for a 15 minute visit with a provider. The patient may leave the clinic and return at their appointment time. All patients must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing measures. Photo ID is required.

Treatment offered at free nights includes acute care for illnesses and injuries, such as coughs and colds, urinary tract infections, minor wounds, and rashes. With the launch of Seattle Free Nights, ZOOM+Care is proud to offer free COVID-19 testing–both viral and antibody–during the Free Night event.

Any testing that can be completed through ZOOM+Care's in-house laboratory is free. If a medication is not available at our clinic, ZOOM+Care can write a prescription to a local pharmacy and attempt to maintain a $4 prescription cost. Narcotics cannot be prescribed.

Visit ZOOM+Care's website for ongoing updates about Free Nights in both Portland and Seattle.

About the Company: ZOOM+Care is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. Over 200,000 people see Zoom providers on an annual basis, at 50+ neighborhood clinics across Oregon and Washington, and through ZOOM+Care's telemedicine services. ZOOM+Care provides urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, and more. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact [email protected].

